It felt like a fait accompli from the moment he executed a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers, but Deandre Ayton has now officially joined the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers on Wednesday.

The former No. 1 overall pick joins LeBron James and Luka Doncic on a two-year contract (second year player option) according to ESPN's Shams Charania, with the Lakers filling a much needed void at the center position.

The Golden State Warriors themselves have a hole in the big man department, and while Ayton could have made for an interesting fit alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, his move to the Lakers may actually clear a path for their next move.

Ayton signing clears a path for the Warriors to acquire Al Horford

The Warriors have been strongly linked to Al Horford since the hours before free agency began on Monday, but will have faced no shortage of competition for the 39-year-old who has remained a valuable part of the Boston Celtics core over recent years despite entering the twighlight of his career.

In particular, the Lakers were known to have interest in Horford as well as Ayton in recent days, meaning the signing of the latter in Los Angeles should pave a much clearer path towards the former signing in the Bay.

Al Horford is a serious option for the Lakers in addition to Deandre Ayton as Los Angeles navigates ways to fill its frontcourt void, sources tell @DanWoikeSports and @sam_amick. pic.twitter.com/lFwOWGc50j — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 1, 2025

Horford could of course still sign with the Lakers on a minimum deal, but it would now likely be in a reserve role behind Ayton who holds career averages of 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds on 59% shooting in his seven NBA seasons.

A big part of Golden State's pitch to Horford will be the ability to play a major role on a veteran playoff-contending team, with a likelihood that the 5x All-Star would jump Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis as the team's starting center.

The Lakers can no longer offer that, while the Warriors also need a stretch five more so than their pacific rival who might prefer more of an athletic pick-and-roll/lob threat to play alongside Doncic.

Horford has spent his fair share of time coming off the bench for the Celtics over the past two seasons, but has still started 75 of his 125 regular season games due to injury issues for Kristaps Porzingis and others.

The Warriors have already lost their incumbent veteran center in free agency, with beloved 3x champion Kevon Looney signing a two-year, $16 million contract to join the New Orleans Pelicans.