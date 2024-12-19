Dennis Schroder's addition brings extra fuel to heated Warriors rivalry

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have shared a notable rivalry over recent years, having really started in the 2021 Play-In Tournament before a second-round playoff series the following season.

The rivalry took a step backwards when number one villain Dillon Brooks left the Grizzlies for the Houston Rockets last year, but it did reignite in the aftermath of Golden State's NBA Cup win over Memphis last month.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins voiced his displeasure of a Draymond Green foul on Zach Edey in the post-game press conference, only for the Warrior veteran to retaliate by labelling Jenkins a softy on his podcast in the days after.

Dennis Schroder will only add to the Warriors-Grizzlies rivalry

Green and Dennis Schroder will take to the floor for the first time as teammates on Thursday, hoping to halt Golden State's poor recent form against a Memphis team that's risen to second in the Western Conference. But if that wasn't enough motivation for the former Defensive Player of the Year and his new Warrior teammate, they'll also be able to bond over a mutual dislike of Jenkins over recent times.

After being officially traded to the Warriors on Sunday, Schroder will make his team debut ironically against the same team he last faced. The 31-year-old's last game for the Brooklyn Nets came last Friday in a game that included a notable incident in the closing minutes.

Ja Morant started jawing at the Nets bench and head coach Jordi Fernandez, leading to a mid-court altercation that also saw Schroder have some choice words for Jenkins. Morant, Schroder and Jenkins all received technical fouls to close a game the Grizzlies won 135-119.

Everybody’s competing. I respect it. But I don’t respect if you win and then you go to the coach’s face," Schroder said of Morant after the game (via Brian Lewis of the New York Post).

That was the second and final time the Grizzlies and Nets will meet this season, but Schroder now gets the opportunity to go straight back at Morant and Jenkins less than a week later with his new team.

It's sure to add spice to an already stirring rivalry, particularly given Schroder will undoubtedly find himself guarding Morant for periods of Thursday's game. Head coach Steve Kerr is expected to start Schroder alongside Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, with attention now turning to whether Green will join them or whether the Warriors will continue to start Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.

Fourth-year wing Moses Moody remains out for Golden State, while Morant is questionable and Marcus Smart doubtful on the Memphis injury report. More so than anything to do with the rivalry, the Warriors simply need a win to right the ship and stop their slide down the standings.