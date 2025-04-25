Dennis Schroder is giving Pistons surprise element he never could with Warriors

While never known as an elite 3-point shooter, there was optimism on Dennis Schroder's fit with the Golden State Warriors given his early season numbers with the Brooklyn Nets.

The veteran guard arrived in the Bay having shot 38.7% from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts in 23 games with the Nets. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Schroder must have left his 3-point shot in Brooklyn as he struggled significantly in his brief 24-game tenure with the franchise.

Schroder only once made more than three triples in a game with Golden State, having shot just 32.2% from beyond the arc as he found it difficult to acclimatize to Steve Kerr's offense. By the end of his time with the Warriors, Schroder found himself moved back to the bench and in a far more limited role than what both he and the team would have envisioned.

Dennis Schroder has found his 3-point shooting in the playoffs

After finding himself on his third team in three months, Schroder also took some time to find his shooting efficiency with the Detroit Pistons. In fact, he was even worse from 3-point range over the remainder of the regular season, nailing just 30.2% across his 28 games with the Pistons.

However, the playoffs have so far been a different story for Schroder whose brought a new level of 3-point shooting that he never could with the Warriors. Despite Detroit suffering a 118-116 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 3, Schroder was arguably their best with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists in just under 30 minutes off the bench.

The German went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc in the first-half and 4-of-6 for the game, but it wasn't enough as 61 combined points from Karl-Anthony Towns (31) and Jalen Brunson (30) allowed the Knicks to hold on to take a 2-1 series lead.

STEPBACK SCHRÖDER MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/MBD67yoIx0 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 24, 2025

It comes after Schroder had 20 points, two rebounds and three assists in a Game 2 victory on the road at Madison Square Garden, having shot 6-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

The 31-year-old is now shooting 61.5% from beyond the arc through the playoffs to date, providing a huge disparity from the shooting struggles that often plagued what was a rather underwhelming stint with Golden State.

The Warriors probably would have made the Jimmy Butler trade regardless, but Schroder certainly didn't help his case to stay at the franchise after averaging less than 11 points and shooting less than 38% from the floor.