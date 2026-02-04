Dillon Brooks is painfully hurting the Warriors again without even trying

The Golden State Warriors are trying to figure out what to do ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but it seems one trade avenue may be closed off thanks to noted villain Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns.

In a recent article from The Stein Line, Jake Fischer mused that even though the Suns have previously been viewed as a potential suitor for Warrior forward Draymond Green, the clashing personalities of he and Brooks would make a deal impossible.

Dillon Brooks continues to be a thorn in the side of the Warriors without even trying

"I found it noteworthy that various league figures with knowledge of the situation pointed to how the Phoenix Suns, who sources say are still actively looking for frontcourt additions, would have been an ideal potential trade partner … at least until Dillon Brooks arrived in the desert via the Suns' deal last June that sent Durant to Houston and established himself as The Valley's new cultural heartbeat," Fischer wrote.

Golden State have Green on the trade block ahead of Thursday's deadline, and could potentially be looking for a third team to take the 4x All-Star and help facilitate a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Green would make sense on a Suns team that is right in the thick of the Play-In race, but the idea of he and Brooks on the same team is anxiety-inducing. The two have both gained reputations in their careers for being "dirty" players.

Brooks has certainly drawn the ire of Warriors fans over the years with his egregious foul against Gary Payton II in the 2022 playoffs which left the guard with a fractured elbow. Then, earlier this year Brooks took an obvious swipe at Stephen Curry's stomach that the refs called as just a flagrant 1 foul when it certainly seemed to warrant more, potentially even an ejection.

Green doesn't have a lot of fans in Phoenix either as the Michigan State product hit then-Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the head, earning him an indefinite suspension.

Having Brooks and Green on the same squad is just so crazy it might work. Imagine having to deal with two antagonists like that if you were an opposing team. Yet, it feels like the minute things went the wrong direction, Brooks and Green could turn on each other.

They have already traded barbs with one another countless times no matter what team Brooks has been on over the course of his career.

In addition to Brooks and Green not getting along, it's doubtful that the Suns and Warriors would want to swing a trade when they are both competing with each other for positioning in either the Play-In or the playoffs.

A Play-In matchup between Golden State and Phoenix would be pretty fun. It's pretty easy to market that game as a clash between two star point guards in Devin Booker and Stephen Curry, as well as a clash between two fiery players in Green and Brooks. Just don't expect the two to be teammates anytime soon.