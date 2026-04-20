With the Golden State Warriors officially eliminated from postseason play after their loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Stephen Curry haters have made their annual pilgrimage out of the woodwork to capitalize on him not making it to the playoffs.

It happens every year that the Warriors lose. It even happens some years when they win. No matter what, people who can’t stand Curry, or are just jealous that he has been a dominant force for the Warriors for so many years, look to find anything to tear him down or tar him as overrated.

Warriors haters trying to tear down Curry are way off base

One graphic that circulated a lot on social media following the loss to Phoenix was one showing how Curry is tied for the most times missing the playoffs of any player who has won an MVP award. He’s missed the playoffs seven times in his career which is tied with Derrick Rose, Kevin Garnett and Moses Malone for the most among MVPs.

What that graphic fails to do is provide any context. Several of those missed playoff years for Curry were when he was a rookie and young player on bad teams. Some of those years he was injured and in others Golden State made the Play-In but did not advance to the playoffs.

Oh yeah, the graphic also failed to acknowledge that Curry has four championships in his career. But context doesn’t matter to the Curry haters. All they care about is trying to tear down a guy who has tormented and torched every NBA franchise to this point.

It’s honestly a little sad to watch because so many are desperate for something, literally anything, negative to say about the greatest shooter of all time. Many can’t just acknowledge and accept his greatness without trying to put an asterisk next to his name or belittle what he’s accomplished.

A number of Warriors fans also pointed out other players like James Harden who has made the playoffs every season in his career but has absolutely zero rings to show for it. Or what about Kevin Durant who has made the playoffs a bunch of times but has never even made it to the Finals without the Warriors.

Making the playoffs is well and good, but actually winning in the playoffs is different altogether. Curry has championship blood and he displayed that in the Play-In win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Some players just aren’t built like that which is why Curry is a champion and they are not. Oh yeah, and he's not done yet either.