Draft expert says the quiet part out loud about Warriors offer to Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors are in a position of their own making with Jonathan Kuminga. ESPN reported that the forward turned down a two-year, $45 million extension. If you read that without knowing the context, you'd wonder why he turned down that kind of money. You would certainly wonder why Sam Vecenie said it was an insulting offer for Kuminga.

On the "Game Theory Podcast," Vecenie said that the Warriors are "trying to have their cake and eat it too." He said it wouldn't have made sense for Kuminga to take the two-year offer because Golden State had a team option in the second season, and wanted him to waive his no-trade clause.

Kuminga already lacks control as a restricted free agent, but signing that deal with the Warriors would've meant he'd give the organization even more power.

The forward could take matters into his own hands and pick up his $7.9 million qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent next summer. Doing so would be a risk for Kuminga, as anything can happen in an 82-game season, but ESPN reported that the forward has shown an "increased willingness" to do so.

Kuminga feels disrespected by the Warriors. As Vecenie pointed out, Golden State's offer doesn't make sense for the forward. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Warriors also turned down sign-and-trade offers from the Suns and Kings. Sacramento offered Malik Monk and a 2030 protected first-round pick, but Golden State wants an unprotected first-round pick.

Vecenie says Warriors' offer didn't make sense for Jonathan Kuminga

If Kuminga signed an extension with the Warriors, he'd become trade-eligible before the February deadline. He wants a fresh start with another team. It seems unlikely that it'll happen in time for the beginning of the 2025-26 season, but maybe Kuminga would get that chance midway through the season.

He wouldn't have the control he seeks, though, based on Golden State's recent offer. It's hard to blame him for wanting that much.

The bottom line is that the Warriors don't have a consistent spot for Kuminga in their rotation. It doesn't seem like that's going to change. Golden State doesn't need to let him go to a team like Phoenix without getting the first-round pick it wants, but at this point, letting him go and receiving something in return for him makes the most sense.

It's not realistic to think Kuminga will sign a new deal that will continue to put him in a tough spot.