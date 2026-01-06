Draft guru can’t quit the Warriors as contenders for painfully obvious reason

The Golden State Warriors have found their footing as of late offensively, but they still remain squarely in position for the Play-In Tournament. They currently are sat with a 19-18 record and the eighth seed in a loaded Western Conference.

For many, it would be relatively easy to count the Warriors out as championship contenders at this point in the season. They have dealt with significant missed time from their aging stars, and the surrounding role players have largely been lackluster.

For draft guru Sam Vecenie, however, the fully story has not yet been told. On the latest episode of the Game Theory Podcast, Vecenie stood strong by his stance that Golden State should remain in the contender conversation simply by virtue of the looming trade deadline.

"They're going to probably either going to get a big or another scorer in the backcourt that gives them a little more firepower offensively... I do wonder if they can get to this conversation because of the fact that they're the team that we know is going to look different." Sam Vecenie

Golden State turned their season around with their acquisition of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline last year. The question that remains is if they are capable of pulling it off again.

The Warriors are poised to make a season-defining move at the trade deadline

In 2024-25, the Warriors took themselves from a .500 team to a genuine playoff threat with their acquisition of Butler. During the time he played with the team, they were the league's best defense and were eighth in offensive rating.

Although they ultimately landed in the play-in, the addition of a secondary, aggressive scorer changed their outlook entirely. This year, Golden State has the benefit of Jonathan Kuminga's two-year, $47 million contract to attempt a similarly impactful move.

Ironically, their needs are much the same. They must aim to either acquire a rim-protecting, floor-spacing center who can anchor them on both ends of the court, or they must pursue an additional scorer in the frontcourt to supplement Curry and Butler's efforts.

So far, they have been linked to players such as Anthony Davis and Michael Porter Jr.

However, the trade deadline is still a month away. There will be a number of unexpected names floated between now and then.

With Curry nearing the conclusion of his career, the mandate upon the front office is clear. They must furnish him with the tools he needs to contend for a championship. They have the means and the salaries to do so.

Therefore, as Vecenie says, the Warriors cannot be counted out until the dust settles on the trade deadline.