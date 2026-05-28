Draft rules may create more trade frustration for Warriors fans

Golden State Warriors fans have been left frustrated by the franchise's unwillingness to part ways with future picks over recent years, but that's only set to continue based on the proposed new lottery rules.

The proposed 3-2-1 system will flat line odds among teams who don't make the playoffs, with plenty of discussion already on its likely impact on the trading of future draft capital going forward.

Warriors may be even less likely to trade future picks

It makes sense that teams will hold much higher value on their first-round picks when teams that just miss the playoffs will have a far greater chance of landing a top pick, as opposed to the current lottery rules.

The Warriors, for example, had just a 2% chance at the first overall pick at this month's lottery, but that would jump to 5.4% under the proposed changes if they were to finish 10th in the Western Conference again.

The result could be far less seismic moves where teams sacrifice their future picks for win-now moves, with NBA insider Jake Fischer reporting on the potential impact during Wednesday's piece for The Stein Line.

"You can certainly understand, after consuming the previous few paragraphs, why first-round picks are bound to be harder to pry away from teams in trade discussions if they think there's any chance that those picks can become lottery tickets," Fischer wrote.

Golden State have been rather conservative in recent years. At a time where fans have often plead for the franchise to fork out future picks to help the Stephen Curry timeline, they've chose not to and tried to develop the likes of former top 10 picks James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors set for reset move this offseason

Golden State have still been experienced and a veteran team throughout recent years, perhaps too much so this past season which led to a host of injury concerns. What we're likely to see now is a reset of sorts, with the Warriors looking to go a little younger and prioritizing more availability on their roster.

That will start and next month's draft where Golden State hold the 11th and 54th overall picks, with a major watch on how they blend the future with the hope of landing a player who can make an impact right away.

Yet will Curry now 38-years-old and these proposed lottery changes, the last thing we should expect is the Warriors giving up future picks this offseason for an older, experienced player.