Drastic Draymond Green trade may be best way for Warriors to save themselves

Trading Draymond Green because of a single incident isn’t going to happen. There have been plenty of other issues after which the Golden State Warriors could have traded Green. But the altercation with Steve Kerr, combined with how poorly Golden State has played this season, could call for them to consider a drastic decision: Trading Green for Lauri Markkanen.

Now, it would obviously take more than Green to steal Markkanen away from the Jazz. The Warriors could combine his salary with Jonathan Kuminga and draft picks, and perhaps that would be enough to steal him from Utah. Adding Markkanen’s shot creation next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler could be exactly what the Warriors need.

And it could alter their future, too.

Warriors should trade Draymond Green for Lauri Markkanen

Green and the Warriors have endured plenty of bumps throughout the years. Altercations with Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole, the kicking incidents, and plenty of technicals in between. Yet he’s never been traded.

The former DPOY has been a staple of the Warriors organization for years. He’s one of the best defensive players of all time and will have his number retired in Golden State one day.

That’s why even considering the idea of trading him would be a drastic measure for the Warriors. But at this point, with the days of Curry dwindling down, it may be time.

Markkanen has been an elite scorer all season. He’s averaging 27.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 34.6% from deep on 8.3 three-point attempts per game.

Golden State has struggled to find consistent scoring support behind Curry this season. Adding Markkanen would put that worry to rest, and then some.

Plus, at just 28 years old, Markkanen has plenty of years of basketball left in him. He would be able to help lead the next iteration of Golden State basketball squads once Curry (and Butler) retire.

Green and Kuminga would be enough to match Markkanen’s deal from a financial standpoint, but the Warriors would obviously have to throw in some serious draft capital to get the Jazz to bite.

If they managed to get a deal done, they could roll out a lineup of Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Butler, Markkanen, and Quinten Post (or Al Horford, when he’s healthy).

Plus, when Curry and Butler retire, they could play Podziemski, Will Richard, Moses Moody, Markkanen, and Post.

It seems very unlikely that the Warriors trade Green. But if there were ever a time to consider it, it would be now. And Markkanen is a perfect target.