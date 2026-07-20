Draymond Green just admitted Warriors change that can’t depend on LeBron James

As much as Draymond Green may be playing a key role in the recruitment of LeBron James right now, the actual on-court fit of the veteran pair at the Golden State Warriors is a little more problematic if it ultimately happens.

Green has admitted he'll try and fix that problem himself by adjusting his role and skillset if James arrives, but the 36-year-old's plans for change shouldn't depend on the Warriors signing the four-time MVP.

Draymond Green reveals Warriors change that should happen regardless

A fan on Threads recently asked Green who would run the Golden State offense as the primary playmaker if James arrived, with both players preferring to have the ball in their hands as a lead facilitator.

For not the first time in James' free agency process, Green took the sacrificial approach in stating he would change his role and become a corner 3-point shooter akin to P.J Tucker who became a valuable 3-and-D player for a number of years at the Houston Rockets and other various teams.

"The offense would be ran around Bron, I'd become PJ Tucker. Greatest corner 3pt shooter ever," Green responded to the fan.

Draymond Green on his role if LeBron joins the Warriors:



“The offense would be ran around Bron, I’d become PJ Tucker. Greatest corner 3pt shooter ever.”



(h/t @TheWarriorsTalk) pic.twitter.com/3PhNc6TYVF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 19, 2026

There's a couple issues with this. First of all, many Warrior fans would be disappointend and disagree, quickly pointing out that the offense would remain built around Stephen Curry even if the two-time MVP plays more off the ball.

Secondly, it's hard to believe in Green becoming a good and, most importantly, respected 3-point shooter so deep into his career, having shot better than 32.6% from deep just once in the past decade.

Even if it doesn't happen effectively, Green at least be willing to change his role is a positive start, but only if he's also open to doing it regardless of whether Golden State can ultimately sign James or not.

Warriors have to diversify their offense more next season

As much as the two-man game between Green and Curry remains a weapon that the Warriors should utilize, they also need to become less predictable and diversify their offense after ranking 16th and 19th on that end of the floor over the past two seasons.

That should include Green playing off the ball more, especially if he's willing to embrace it and at least try to become a more consistent knockdown shooter from the corners where he was at a reasonable 39% last season.

Green is clearly open to sacrificing both on and off the court in order to bring James to the Warriors, but that should also expand to his current teammates, including Curry, who may need a different version of him to be successful going forward.