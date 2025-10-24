Draymond Green has already emphatically answered growing concern among Warriors fans

After looking far from himself during four appearances in preseason, Draymond Green has quickly answered any concern among fans after another standout defensive display late in the Golden State Warriors victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Green looked out of shape and going through the motions in preseason, averaging just 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while committing 3.5 turnovers per game. With each passing game there was a growing concern among fans on whether the veteran forward was finally about to see a steep decline, having finished as a finalist again in Defensive Player of the Year last season.

It turns out that Green's horrific form in preseason can be put down to the fact that it was just that...preseason. The 35-year-old has built a reputation as someone who lifts when it matters most, which is exactly what's happened across the first two games of the regular season on national television.

Green led a complete negation of Deandre Ayton's impact in the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, so much so that the former No. 1 overall pick drew heavy criticism from fans, the media and former players in Golden State's 119-109 victory.

The 4x All-Star had eight points, seven rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks against the Lakers, delivering the sort of multi-faceted performance that's made him one of the all-time greats of the franchise.

Draymond Green held Lakers players last night to 28.6% FG & 0% 3PT 🔒 pic.twitter.com/z3j0nZ1Sq4 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) October 22, 2025

He followed that with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on Thursday against the Nuggets, but it was his final defensive play in regulation that was most memorable as the Warriors claimed a 137-131 overtime victory.

After long-time teammate Stephen Curry tied the game again with another absurd 3-pointer, Green was the chief destroyer in disrupting the Nuggets final offensive possession to force overtime. Having initially been on the perimeter guarding Jamal Murray, Green switched back onto 3x MVP Nikola Jokic and did it in time to contest his game-winning attempt that rimmed out.

Draymond Green. Hate him all you want. Once in a generation talent defensively. pic.twitter.com/O2u9XiandU — WBR (@W_B_Rick) October 24, 2025

It displayed the sort of versatility that's made Green arguably the greatest defender of his generation, and why he continues to be such an integral piece to his team's success. It's also helped to emphatically answer any growing concern that arose in preseason, with he, Curry and Jimmy Butler looking like they have plenty left in the tank despite their advaned ages.

Perhaps the fact Green remains as Golden State's starting center is worthy of concern given the toll it can take on him physically, but he's certainly silenced any apprehension over his own form after a pair of impressive two-way performances.