Draymond Green is already gifting Warriors what Klay Thompson couldn't

Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors saw some fractured relationships, largely stemming from a reduced role for the veteran sharpshooter and an understandably difficult time accepting that he was no longer the player he once was.

Thompson had a difficult time accepting that fate, but according to Steve Kerr, there's been no such difficulty for fellow franchise legend Draymond Green who's handled his diminishing role "unbelievably well" according to the head coach.

Draymond Green gifting Warriors what Klay Thompson couldn't

Thompson's role and future with the team became a distraction of sorts toward the end of the 2023-24 season. While Green's future has also drawn headlines before the trade deadline and likely again during the offseason, the veteran forward is seemingly ensuring it's not a bigger issue than what it needs to be.

Green has played less than 26 minutes in four of the last six games, including less than 19 during Thursday's home loss to the Boston Celtics. While the 35-year-old remains in the starting lineup for now, there's already been multiple times where Steve Kerr has closed halves and games with veteran center Al Horford instead.

Speaking to 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Friday, Kerr confirmed that closing with Green was no longer a fait accompli, and that he's talked to the 4x All-Star about it who's "handled it unbelievably well."

"We may not close with Draymond. We might close with Al, Kristaps, maybe both of them. Draymond has accepted that. He and I have talked about this and he's handled it unbelievably well."



When Thompson was benched in big moments for Golden State and eventually removed from the starting lineup, much of the discussion from he and Kerr regarded just how difficult it was to make that transition.

There was far less commentary on Thompson handling it well in a way that Green is now. In fairness to Thompson, there may have been some further angst in the fact he was on an expiring contract and playing for a new deal, something that eventually came from the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 offseason.

In contrast, Green still holds a level of control in the current situation because he has a $27.7 million player option for next season. That doesn't mean his future with the franchise is completely safe beyond this season, but it's a distinct difference to Thompson whose impending free agency was a major storyline through the entire 2023-24 season.

The former Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season, shooting just 40.9% from the floor and 32% from 3-point range. Those numbers are all down from last season where he finished third in Defensive Player of the Year and remained an integral part of the Warriors reaching the second-round of the playoffs.