Stephen Curry’s brilliant return for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night was amazing. For as bad as the season has gone, his magic on the floor in his first game back was a reminder of how fun he can make the game of basketball.

Unfortunately, on the final play of the game, Curry missed a three-pointer for the win and Draymond Green’s frustration with the young Brandon Podziemski was on full display.

After Curry’s shot clanked off the rim, Green was seen talking to Podziemski, seemingly telling him that he should have been helping set a screen alongside him to help the 2x MVP get a cleaner shot.

Brandin Podziemski failed to set screen for Stephen Curry

Green can be seen as the play is developing motioning to Podziemski, trying to get him to come back up court and give him and Curry some help.

Draymond was YELLING at Podz to set a double screen for Steph...



Podz JUST STANDS THERE, forcing Steph into an impossible shot to win the game 💀 pic.twitter.com/yYiixLnryg — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) April 6, 2026

Instead, Podziemski largely stayed put and was asked about his decision after the game. The third-year guard essentially said that he thought trying to set another screen might actually mess Curry up and clog things even further.

It’s easy to look back now and criticize him for the decision since the shot didn’t go. In the heat of the moment you have to make split-second decision, but nonetheless it's another learning moment for Podziemski.

Green has set thousands upon thousands of screens for Curry in his career, meaning he probably knows what's best in those situations. Going forward, Podziemski should probably trust the veteran’s judgment and do what he says in such a pivotal moment of the game.

It’s good that this happened now. What if a similar play unfolds in the Play-In game against either the Portland Trail Blazers or Los Angeles Clippers, and Podziemski corrects himself and sets a screen allowing Curry to bury a big three? He’ll be thankful that he had the learning experience against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

While some fans will certainly use this as another excuse to go after Podziemski, one play at the end of the game does not change the fact that he had another solid game, scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. He’s been growing a lot this season and while he’s not always going to be perfect, he's learning from both the good and bad.

Podziemski wants to be great and he can move forward and evolve from this episode, even if it’s not all that fun having Green on you right after losing a difficult game.