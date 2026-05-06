Draymond Green-Austin Rivers beef reaches nuclear level over controversial comments

Golden State Warriors fans aren’t cheering for their team in the playoffs right now after the Dubs were eliminated during the Play-In, but that doesn’t mean Draymond Green is going to be quiet this offseason.

The veteran already stirred up controversy after he claimed that head coach Steve Kerr has held him back in his career. Many people went after Green for his take, especially his claim that he seemed to feel under-utilized offensively with the Warriors.

The chorus of criticism was fierce and came from many different people, but it seems one person in particular really struck a chord for Green.

Draymond Green-Austin Rivers beef is getting hilariously petty

Former NBA player Austin Rivers was asked about Green’s remarks and called them “ridiculous.” Naturally, Green felt the need to respond and he didn't hold back at all. He took to his podcast and said that Rivers was at his best as a player when he was in high school, before accusing his dad, Doc Rivers, of bailing him out with $42 million.

The saga couldn’t end there so Rivers fired back by comparing their respective careers, saying that Green was the luckiest player in NBA history because he was drafted by the Warriors and paired with great players around him like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, along with being coached by Steve Kerr.

The pettiness levels are off the charts but should we really be surprised? Green invites this sort of controversy, and it’s part of what can make him great on the court because he can pester opponents, get in their head and often throw rivals off their game. But if people push him back, the 35-year-old can get out of control and make mistakes that hurt both him and the team.

Sure it’s a stupid social media beef, but it speaks to what the Warriors have to reckon with this offseason. Do they bring Green back and deal with the headaches and off-court drama, particularly after a season that gave pretty concrete evidence that he's in decline as a player? They know Green isn't going to change with things like this current beef with Rivers, so the question is whether he is worth those headaches anymore.

Surely this is not the last we will hear about this Green-Rivers drama, meaning we should expect plenty of back and forth between them especially since Green doesn’t have much else to do right now.