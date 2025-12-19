Draymond Green can settle the score for Warriors after dirty Dillon Brooks play

The Golden State Warriors lost a brutal game to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. To add insult to injury, Dillon Brooks took a cheap shot at Stephen Curry as he put up a three-point shot in the fourth quarter which Draymond Green certainly took note of.

The play in question can be viewed below as Brooks took a shot at Curry's ribs well after he put up the shot, earning him a Flagrant 1 foul and giving the Warriors a late opportunity after being down five with just over 30 seconds remaining.

Dillon Brooks takes dirty swipe at Warriors star Stephen Curry

The dirty play kept the Warriors alive as Curry went to the free throw line and made both attempts, while it also allowed the visitors to maintain possession which saw Jimmy Butler drain a three point shot to tie the game.

Ultimately it wasn't enough as the Warriors lost thanks to a controversial late foul call, but the fact that Brooks took that shot at Curry is going to loom large on Saturday when the two teams will square off again, this time at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Dillon Brooks earned a Flagrant 1 foul for striking Steph Curry on this play 😳 pic.twitter.com/LjlK4cmu61 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 19, 2025

Following the game, Curry called Brook's hit on him "bush league" which is exactly what it was. But given the reputation that Brooks has gained over the course of his NBA career, it's not all that surprising.

What would be surprising is if there isn't some sort of retaliation against Brooks on Saturday when the two teams meet again. When a player like Brooks does something like that to your star player, you can rest assured that it isn't going to go without some sort of retaliatory measure.

Who else would step up to settle the score other than Draymond Green?

He is the team's enforcer and has always been there to support players and commit fouls if he feels the Warriors have been wronged in some way. Of course, he has also gone over the line plenty of times himself, but Green is never going to back down from a challenge, so expect him and Brooks to get into it at some point on Saturday night.

The game has the potential to get very chippy since it's right on the heels of Thursday night's game. Golden State are losing and in a bad mood which could create the circumstances for Green to lash out in a way that he has in the past.

If the Warriors are down in the game, it wouldn't be surprising if Green fouls Brooks hard to even the score and potentially open up further issues. We will see how things unfold, but with what Brooks did it would be a minor shock if Green didn't do something to get some kind of retribution.