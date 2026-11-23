The Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday night, coming from behind to grind out a tough 88-87 victory over the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

Veteran forward Draymond Green got the clutch stop at the buzzer on Celtics star Jayson Tatum, reiterating his value in such situations and why the Warriors need to bring the 36-year-old back in free agency next year, regardless of whether he remains on the team beyond February’s mid-season deadline.

Draymond Green still proves his value in clutch situations

Is Green worth $27.5 million at this point of his career? The answer to that is almost assuredly no, and the front office wouldn’t be doing their due diligence if they don’t at least explore what move/s they could make utilizing his and Kristaps Porzingis’ salaries which combine to nearly $50 million.

However, Green is still one of the best defenders in the world when he’s locked in. That’s what we saw against Tatum — one of the best offensive players in the world — on Sunday night and at a time Golden State desperately needed it given their losing streak. He kept the Celtics star in front of him, forcing Tatum into a fall away mid-range jumper that was left well short.

Whether he’s traded before the deadline or not, the Warriors should be focused on bringing Green back in free agency on a number that better reflects his value as a big moment playoff performer, rather than a consistent nightly two-way player across a long season.

Who knows what Green would think about a reunion just months after being traded if that were the case, but it’s not completely inconceivable to think he could be off the team in February but back as a free agency signing in July.

Draymond Green emerged the story of Sunday night’s win

Not only did Green come up with the clutch stop on Tatum at the end of the game, but he set the tone early with three makes from beyond the arc and nine points in the first-quarter. Bear in mind he entered the game having averaged just over three points per game to start the season.

His performance on Sunday also came on the back of a very public social media feud with Eddie A Johnson, to which Green also addressed rather emphatically during the post-game press conference.

Of course, that post-game press conference was made easier by a win that just eases some of the growing pressure on the Warriors, with Green playing a critical role and reminding everyone why he should be with the team again next season.