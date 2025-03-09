Draymond Green comes up clutch as Warriors survive Pistons battle

The Golden State Warriors have made a positive start to their seven-game home-stand, overcoming the Detroit Pistons in a hard-fought 115-110 victory at Chase Center on Saturday night.

Having trailed by one in the final minute of what was a see-sawing contest, Draymond Green was the unlikely offensive hero with a clutch wing three to regain the lead in the final 40 seconds.

Moses Moody followed that with a big steal on Pistons star Cade Cunningham, and while Green missed one of his two ensuring free-throws, the veteran forward came up with a big contest on what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer from Malik Beasley.

The Warriors have recorded their fourth-straight win and 11th in 13 games

Golden State made the best possible start, forcing an early Detroit timeout with nine-straight points to start the game. The Pistons responded with eight of their own, with neither team able to gain significant momentum throughout the remainder of the game.

Detroit led by three at half-time and three again entering the fourth, but the hosts produced a 31-23 final period to record their fourth-straight win and 11 of the past 13 since the blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

Stephen Curry delivered another big performance with 32 points, in doing so celebrating 25,000 career points. The 2x MVP only shot 8-of-22 from the floor though and 4-of-15 from beyond the arc, yet was crucially a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Butler added 26 points in what was his highest scoring output in a Warrior jersey. The 6x All-Star shot an efficient 9-of-17 and made a pair of threes, while also adding nine rebounds and five assists in nearly 37 minutes.

Green also did a bit of everything with 12 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals, but it was the late three that everyone will remember which lifts Golden State to a 36-28 record and ensures they remain in the top six of the Western Conference standings.

Gui Santos provided a huge spark off the bench, posting 15 points and six rebounds which included a remarkable put-back and-one layup in the fourth-quarter. The Brazilian forward fouled out late in what a whistle-heavy game, with the teams combining to shoot 77 free-throws.

The Warriors shot just 41.7% from the floor and 29.3% from 3-point range, but the Pistons were also just 5-of-23 (21.7%) from beyond the arc. Golden State will look for a fifth-straight win when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.