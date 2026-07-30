Draymond Green contract puts Warriors' dream Trey Murphy III trade on hold

Many eyes have turned back to Trey Murphy III when it comes to the Golden State Warriors trying to significantly upgrade their roster, but Draymond Green's new contract on Tuesday means a dream move for the New Orleans Pelicans wing will have to be put on hold.

While Green has waived his implied no-trade clause on his new deal, the veteran forward won't be able to be moved until December 15 by which point his $27.7 million expiring contract will match almost perfectly with the $27 million Murphy makes on the second of his four-year deal.

Draymond Green contract puts dream Trey Murphy III trade on hold

Make no mistake, Golden State could still theoretically trade for Murphy between now and December 15. They just wouldn't be able to use Green to match salary, and a deal involving Kristaps Porzingis or Jimmy Butler becomes far less desirable.

Porzingis' extension prior to free agency makes him trade-eligible now, but he also fills an important role as the only starting-level center on the roster. Moving the veteran big man, along with the injured Moses Moody, makes a trade work financially but leaves the Warriors with a major hole at center that would likely require another move.

The Warriors could also move Butler and picks for Murphy and another significant salary such as Dejounte Murray or former champion Jordan Poole. However, Golden State would surely like to add Murphy to the combination of Butler and Stephen Curry, making him their third offensive option rather than relying on him to be their second as a still young player who's yet to fully prove his value to winning. There also appears to be little external interest in Butler's expiring contract anyway while he remains sidelined by injury.

Adding Murphy to a combination of Curry, Butler and Porzingis -- along with a decent supporting cast of depth pieces -- would have to be the Warriors' dream scenario, even if it costs them giving up a franchise legend in Green.

Trey Murphy III trade rumors may spark before mid-season deadline

If we get to December and Murphy is still with the Pelicans, it's easy to envisage rumors of a deal between them and the Warriors sparking again. That's not only due to Golden State's long-running interest in the 26-year-old, but because of the obvious salary match between he and Green.

There's a good chance that Golden State and New Orleans are two of the more underwhelming teams in the Western Conference, potentially moving the two teams closer to the need for a major move.

As has been the case since the Warriors reportedly had interest in Murphy from last offseason, this will of course come down to how many picks are ultimately put on the table. Golden State have yet to appease New Orleans from this perspective, and now they may want to wait until closer to the mid-season deadline anyway.