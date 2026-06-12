Draymond Green contract move makes Warriors' Jimmy Butler decision much easier

Any consideration of trading Jimmy Butler for an alternative star this summer would be a brutal and incredibly difficult one for the Golden State Warriors, but it would become far easier if Draymond Green were to opt into his $27.6 million player option for next season.

As things currently stand, Butler is the only fully contracted Warrior player making over $12.5 million, meaning any considerable deal the franchise makes would have to include the 6x All-Star. However, if Green choses to opt into his player option, that suddenly gives Golden State another big salary to include in a trade and would make it far easier to keep Butler as he recovers from his torn ACL injury.

Draymond Green opting in may eliminate Jimmy Butler trade rumors

The Warriors tipped their hand prior to the February mid-season deadline when they were attempting to make a blockbuster move for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even though Butler had just suffered his injury and was set to be out for nearly 12 months, all the reports suggested that Green and Jonathan Kuminga were likely to be the matching salary in an Antetokounmpo trade.

Green may have an incredible history with the franchise, but the reality is that Butler is the far more impactful player at this point of their careers, and thefore, despite his injury, it makes sense that the Warriors would prefer to keep him over the former Defensive Player of the Year.

If Golden State want to try and trade for Kawhi Leonard, make a late run again at Antetokounmpo (highly unlikely), or acquire any other big name player making over $40 million, they'd have to include Butler in the deal.

However, if Green opts in to his player option, they'd at least have another reasonable salary to attach to draft assets and make a different but still seismic move. Take Trey Murphy III, for example, who's long been a dream target for the Warriors and makes right on what Green will next season.

Warriors still likely to keep Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green

The likelihood remains that both Butler and Green will remain with Golden State entering next season. There's an expectation that Green will opt out and sign a new multi-year deal with the franchise at a lower annual number, while there's been no real suggestions that the Warriors are truly considering trading Butler.

That could theoretically change if Golden State manage to successfully pull off a move for LeBron James, signalling they're making one more strong playoff push that could be aided by another blockbuster move.

Such a blockbuster move would likely involve Butler in that scenario. The Warriors signing James on the non-taxpayer mid-level exception would require Green signing a new deal which would take him out of trade calculations till at least mid-season, while the 4x NBA champion would undoubtedly play a major role in luring his good friend from the Los Angeles Lakers anyway.