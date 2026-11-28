The Golden State Warriors reportedly had little interest in an Anthony Davis trade during the offseason, but they now have a different package available that could shift their stance on the veteran big man.

The Warriors would have had to move Jimmy Butler in a deal during the summer, only now they can keep the six-time All-Star while trading Draymond Green along with Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and draft capital.

Warriors weren't going to trade Jimmy Butler for Anthony Davis

Speaking on The Carmichael Dave Show earlier this week, The Athletic's Sam Amick specifically alluded to Davis and his agent's (Rich Paul) interest in trying to get him to the Bay during the summer.

"The last time that he and his camp were kind of showing interest in joining the Warriors, it was, you know, like with LeBron-type packaging, and the Warriors had no interest in that because they know that AD wants to get paid," Amick said.

This isn't new information -- there were Davis rumors rising feverishly as the NBA world awaited LeBron James' free agency decision. But while there was an argument for Golden State offering up Butler and draft capital in exchange for the 33-year-old, the franchise has always seemed adamant on keeping the six-time All-Star through his recovery from a torn ACL.

As much as Davis' form so far this season would suggest otherwise, the Warriors wouldn't have been convinced that he could have more impact than Butler once the latter returns, let alone the matter of having to give up draft capital in the process.

Their need for a big man was also far less pressing because they'd just re-signed Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million contract, and there was genuine hope the Latvian center would be a starter moving forward. That, of course, has not panned out as Porzingis stepped away from basketball entirely on the eve of training camp.

Trading Draymond Green for Anthony Davis would be a clear upgrade

With Porzingis and Moses Moody not part of the rotation equation through the first 19 games of the season, this is a simple matter of whether the Warriors are willing to move Green for Davis once the veteran forward becomes trade-eligible. It's unfair to view Moody as a complete non-factor in trade calculations, but we're talking about a major upgrade from the team we've seen so far this season.

Davis is simply a much better player than Green at the respective stages of their career, particularly offensively where Golden State have struggled significantly without Curry and Butler over the past six games -- scoring 100 points just once.

Will the Warriors change their stance on Davis knowing a trade will soon be able to include Green rather than Butler? One suspects it will come down to just how willing the Wizards are to offload Davis, what rival offers present themselves, and how much draft capital Golden State are offering.