Draymond Green crushes the Warriors playoff hopes - but not in a way most believe

Draymond Green was once again a controversial talking point from the Golden State Warriors' Game 3 defeat on Saturday, having fouled out with nearly five minutes to play as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves claimed a 102-97 victory.

Most will believe that Green's foul issues cost the Warriors and crushed their chances of winning Saturday's game and potentially the series, but it was actually a different element that should frustrate fans when it comes to the veteran forward.

Draymond Green's foul issues in Game 3 were unfortunate and unlucky

The reality is that some questionable officiating, just as much as Green's own actions, were to blame for his exit from the game in the fourth-quarter. His third foul on Rudy Gobert early in the second-half was contentious enough, yet the fourth one on a Julius Randle drive was simply wrong.

Golden State challenged the call though unsuccessfully, forcing Green to the bench and leading to frustration among fans. It was a huge moment given Minnesota had just 50 points in nearly 30 minutes up until that point, allowing them to find some offensive rhythm and ultimately score 52 over the final 18 minutes.

"I just don't understand the rules. Draymond is an all-world defensive player and if a guy puts his forearm in your chest... it's automatic. They don't take that long," Buddy Hield said of Green's fourth foul.

This terrible call won the Timberwolves the game…

pic.twitter.com/9MQY8JP7DS — TheWarriorsHouse (@GSWarriorsHouse) May 11, 2025

You can suggest Green was reckless in committing his fifth and sixth foul mid-way through the fourth, but even those were questionable. He only picked up the fifth on a review from Minnesota, while the sixth on a driving Jaden McDaniels would have certainly been challenged had Steve Kerr not lost it on the fourth foul decision.

While it's difficult to fully blame Green for his foul troubles on Saturday, his woeful performance offensively can only be placed on his shoulders. The 35-year-old had just two points on 1-of-4 shooting, but it was his five turnovers that were truly inexcusable.

He twice threw wild entry passes to Jonathan Kuminga as if he were 10 foot tall, albeit got bailed out on one where Donte DiVincenzo was called for a foul. Golden State have no room for error offensively with Stephen Curry on the sidelines, yet Green clearly didn't take that into account with some of his ill-advised passing in Game 3.

It's this that ultimately crushed the Warriors in a heart-breaking five-point loss after leading by five early in the fourth. Make no mistake, Green's foul trouble and early departure also proved costly, but that can equally be attributed to the officials.