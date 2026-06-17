Draymond Green development reopens Warriors path to Trey Murphy III trade

Trey Murphy III may be suddenly re-emerging as a trade target for the Golden State Warriors ahead of the NBA Draft, with a surprising Draymond Green development only adding legitimacy to a potential deal in the coming weeks.

Despite previous predictions that he'd opt out and sign a new multi-year deal with the Warriors, ESPN's Anthony Slater now reports that Green is likely to opt into his $27.6 million player option for next season.

Green opting in would give Golden State an expiring contract to potentially use in a trade, especially when it comes to Murphy who makes $27 million next season -- perfectly aligning with Green's player option.

Draymond Green development re-opens door to Trey Murphy III trade

Not only did Slater offer up this development in regard to Green and his likely contract outcome, but also mentioned Murphy in the same report as a potential target for the Warriors who they've coveted for years.

"The Pelicans have clung to him tightly, but league sources said New Orleans has been signalling a desire to jump into the first round of next week's draft. The Warriors have the 11th pick and control of their future firsts," Slater reported

Between the Murphy interest, the likelihood of Green opting into his player option, and the Pelicans desire to jump into the first-round of the draft, Golden State could create a clear path to executing a deal for the 25-year-old.

The Warriors will still have to decide whether moving on from a franchise legend, along with giving up a valuable lottery pick, is worthwhile for Murphy in addition to another asset or two that New Orleans may desire.

Warriors might still need third team to complete Trey Murphy III trade

The biggest issue for Golden State may be finding a third team who would have interest in Green. Given Zion Williamson still plays a central role to how the Pelicans are building their roster, the veteran Warrior forward would make very little sense next to the former No. 1 overall pick.

Perhaps there's a third team out there that would be willing to acquire Green, while also giving the Pelicans a player that would be a far better fit on their roster. Ultimately it's not the former Defensive Player of the Year who holds any value, but rather the 11th pick and/or further draft capital Golden State would have to relinquish.

Regardless, the likelihood of Green opting into his contract is a notable development because it gives the Warriors a salary-matching piece for Murphy (or another player) that they wouldn't otherwise have this offseason.