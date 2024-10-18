Draymond Green knew exactly what he was doing in crazy forecast for Warriors teammate
Given so much of the offseason has been predicated on the Golden State Warriors needing a second offensive star, there's already significant expectations on Jonathan Kuminga as the most likely candidate to fill that void.
Kuminga was on the precipice of becoming that player over the second half of last season, only for a minor knee issue to dent his progress late in the piece which ultimately saw him once again coming off the bench to close the season.
Draymond Green is setting high expectations on Jonathan Kuminga
The fourth-year forward's role has remained a constant source of conjecture over the offseason, particularly given Kuminga's contract situation also sits in the background as being extension eligible prior to the October 21 deadline.
Kuminga has performed well in trying solidify a starting role throughout the preseason, with an improved jump-shot helping to convince head coach Steve Kerr that the 22-year-old is capable of playing at the small forward position.
That led Kerr to starting all four of Andrew Wiggins, Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday -- a unit that showed enough to suggest it's worth persisting with.
While Kuminga's starting role is still delicately poised, there's no doubts about the expectations upon the former seventh overall pick according to Green. Speaking to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area recently, the veteran forward claimed anything less than an All-Star selection would be a failure for Kuminga.
“(He) has to be a great scorer. He needs to be above 20 points per game, six-seven rebounds a night, and we need to win", Green said. "Especially if you want to become a first-time All-Star. We know what he’s capable of and we believe in him."
That's a huge mark to try and hit, and few among the fanbase or around the league will judge Kuminga's season based on whether he makes the All-Star game or not. While he's undoubtedly capable of such a level, the talent in the Western Conference is insane and would suggest that evaluating the young forward dependant on his All-Star status is nothing short of crazy.
There's little doubt that Green was using the platform to simply reinforce belief in his younger teammate -- an admirable and understandably comment on the eve of the season. Golden State's year could hinge on how much of a leap Kuminga can make, something that Green is probably acutely aware of.
Kuminga is second on the Warriors in scoring through the first five preseason games, having averaged 13 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting an extremely efficient 52.3% from the floor and 47.6% from three-point range.