Draymond Green finds minor fault with Warriors biggest concern right now
Almost every aspect has been a major positive for the Golden State Warriors so far, with the franchise having won back-to-back by a record-setting 77 combined points against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.
So dominant have the Warriors been that it's easy to forget they actually fell behind in each of the first two games, only for their depth and quality of the bench unit to quickly take control against lesser opposition.
The starting lineup is the Warriors biggest concern right now
There's very concerns for Golden State through two games, but there's no doubt that the effectiveness of the starting lineup is still very much in question. In a group that only emerged across the final two games of the preseason, head coach Steve Kerr has been starting big with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Speaking after Friday's 127-86 win over the Jazz, Green believes the issue with the starting lineup is that they're essentially trying too hard to make it work.
“We want that lineup to do well so bad and so everybody's kind of coming out pressing," Green said. "Then once we settle down, that lineup you know takes over -- our size, our athleticism, we're getting out and running, we're attacking the rim, getting kick out threes."
The starting lineup failed to score a field-goal in over five minutes against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, then were outscored 13-6 to open against the Jazz. The first-half numbers are astronomically bad in the limited minutes they've played together, with that lineup holding a woeful 55 offensive rating, a 119 defensive rating, and a -64 net rating in 10 minutes.
As Green alluded to, the starting lineup is far more comfortable and composed to start the third-quarter. They hold an incredible 148.1 offensive rating, 85.2 defensive rating, and 63 overall net rating in 11 second-half minutes.
Kuminga is the biggest concern individually, having failed to really fire in either game despite the blowout victories. That could also be viewed as a positive, with his individual form and Curry's below-average shooting splits suggesting there's still plenty of room for improvement.
The second-half numbers also provide reason to believe it can work moving forward. Given the Warriors have won their opening two games so comfortably, there's still time and room for error to give the starting group more opportunity to see if they can truly click.