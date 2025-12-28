Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and veteran forward Draymond Green got into it on the bench recently. While the two sides have cleared things up, the front office have an obvious move to make if they want to keep Green happy.

Kerr has accepted the blame for the incident and Green has downplayed it, so a potentially ugly episode has at least been controlled for now. We will see how long that lasts though as Green's temper can flare up at any moment.

Warriors need to make a move to keep Draymond Green happy

The two parties did not dive into the details of what led to the spat, but NBA reporter Marc Spears recently outlined his belief that Green is upset with the fact that he has been asked to guard centers this season given he's giving up so much height and weight.

Even though Green is a superb defender, it's a tall order for him to have to square off against guys bigger than him game after game especially at the age of 35. He can do it if needed, but if these reports are true then he has a legitimate gripe.

It seems that Kerr has been trying to rectify this by using Quinten Post more and allowing him to guard the opposing center. He may not be as strong of a defender as Green, but at least he can take some of the heat off his veteran teammate.

Al Horford was signed in the offseason to try and fill that very purpose, but has basically been a non-factor after struggling early and then getting hurt. He did have a solid showing in his return from on injury on Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks, providing optimism that he could be a bigger part of the equation going forward.

But given his age and Post's relative inexperience, maybe the Warriors would be best served by adding another center into the mix at the trade deadline. Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls would be one interesting option, so too Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings, while Golden State have also been linked to a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

Some may think trading Green away is the answer after his spat with Kerr, but he's part of the DNA of this team. Golden State's best bet is to make a move to keep Green happy and take some pressure off him going forward by having a proven, veteran center.