Draymond Green's future is painfully obvious if latest Warriors rumors are true

Draymond Green holds some level of control on his fate beyond this season, with the Golden State Warriors veteran possessing a $27.7 million player option for 2026-27.

One prominent Warriors insider expects Green to pick up that player option, but all that will do is increase the likelihood of a trade and the potential that we're in the final stages of the 36-year-old's legendary career at the franchise.

Draymond Green's future lies outside Warriors if he picks up player option

Speaking on The Ryen Russillo Show in recent days, ESPN's Anthony Slater question Green's future with Golden State beyond this season, while mentioning that he expects the former Defensive Player of the Year to pick up the option.

"You wonder about Draymond's future, I'd expect him to pick up his player option. He was at least -- dependant on who you ask, they fought back against -- but at least made relatively available in the right deal at the deadline," Slater said.

No one will begrudge Green if he does take the money, particularly given his diminishing on-court impact would suggest he may struggle to get even half of that $27.7 million on a new contract, whether with the Warriors or elswhere.

That complete lack of value could also cause his departure, leaving the front office no choice but to use the contract in a trade, along with their assortment of future draft capital that they've retained in recent years.

Green's name became a huge source of speculation in the days leading up to last month's trade deadline, with a general assumption that he would have been included in a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo had the Milwaukee Bucks been willing to move on from their 2x MVP.

Green was candid and open speaking before the deadline, but ultimately remained as the Warriors pivoted from Antetokounmpo to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks that landed Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

Warriors could reignite Giannis Antetokounmpo interest in the offseason

Antetokounmpo's future will very likely become a source of great attention again in the summer, particularly as the Bucks remain stapled to the 11th-seed in the Eastern Conference despite their superstar forward's recent return from injury.

If Golden State want to pursue an Antetokounmpo trade again, it might actually be beneficial for them if Green opts into his player option, allowing them a salary-matching tool to at least get halfway to the 31-year-old's contract.

But even if an Antetokounmpo trade isn't forthcoming, Green's departure from the Warriors still feels inevitable should he pick up the player option, rather than opt out and execute a new, more team-friendly deal.