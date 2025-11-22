Draymond Green is harming himself and young Warriors teammate with noble sacrifice

Draymond Green understands that small-ball combinations are often the most effective lineups the Golden State Warriors can put on the floor, yet the veteran's willingness to sacrifice himself to play center could also be harming the development of one of his young teammates.

Steve Kerr and the Warriors have again reverted back to a smaller starting lineup, leaving not only more physical pressure on Green but also less minutes for second-year big man Quinten Post.

Draymond Green's sacrifice his hurting him and young big Quinten Post

Green joked in October prior to the start of the regular season that "I'm gonna ask for a trade" if the heavy minutes at the five continue. While that was said in jest, it does prove that the 35-year-old isn't thrilled about a role Golden State have once again thrust upon him.

However, Green will do anything to win and will openly sacrifice himself for the good of the team and often times his teammates, with one particular example reported by ESPN's Anthony Slater on Thursday in regard to a conversation between the 4x All-Star and Kerr prior to the home opener against the Denver Nuggets last month.

"Dray, this is the big center thing that we've talked about," Kerr recalled telling Green.

"Well, who does that take out?" Green asked, according to Kerr.

"Probably Kuminga," Kerr said.

"Let me start at center," Green said. "I want JK to keep the momentum."

While Green's willingness to play center is a noble thing to do, it won't necessarily work out well for the Warriors in the long run. The former Defensive Player of the Year looked weary at times during the the playoffs, undoubtedly owing to the physical toll that accompanied the small-ball starting lineup following Jimmy Butler's arrival in February.

Not only is he risking the same harm again by offering to play at the five from even earlier in the season, but it's also harming Post whose minutes are down from an impressive rookie campaign despite the fact he sits only behind Green in terms of plus-minus on the team through the first 17 games.

The seven-footer is averaging a solid 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per 36 minutes, but he's only averaging 14.9 minutes per game -- down from 16.3 last season. The Green-Post combination ranks third on the Warriors for any two-man lineup to have played at least 45 minutes together this season, sitting only behind Green and Stephen Curry, along with Post and Brandin Podziemski.

The numbers suggest Post should be playing more, and specifically more with Green. So why not start both consistently, allowing for lesser toll on Green and more development opportunity for Post? It's something Kerr and the Warriors surely have to consider to avoid burning out one of their key players before the playoffs even arrive.