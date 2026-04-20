Draymond Green holds the key to Warriors' offseason plans

In what could turn out to be his last game with the franchise he’s spent all 14 of his NBA seasons with, Draymond Green delivered what may have been one final signature Draymond moment.

After sharing an emotional moment with teammate Stephen Curry and coach Steve Kerr, the veteran got into with Suns superstar Devin Booker. Both players got ejected after jawing at each other for several minutes. With the tunnel to the visitors' locker room located on the other side of the Warriors' bench, Green had to cross the court to reach it and made the most of that trip.

He motioned to a booing Phoenix crowd to get louder before disappearing into the tunnel. A classic Draymond moment, add it to the list.

But just like in that campaign-ending Play-In loss, this season didn't go as expected for the Golden State Warriors. Season-ending injuries to core pieces such as Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, along with Curry missing 27 games due to a knee injury, completely derailed what once appeared to be a promising campaign.

When the front office traded for Butler in February of last year, they figured this team would have three cracks at a fifth title. But after injuries disrupted the Warriors' first two bids, the pressure is on them to put together a contending roster around Steph to finally get a legitimate shot at it, and Green will play a big role in that process.

Option 1: Draymond Green opts in and stays

Green has a player option for 2026-27 worth over $27 million and has until June 29 to pick it up. His decision to exercise that player option would significantly hurt the Warriors' financial flexibility. With both Curry and Butler in line to account for over $110 million of Golden State's salary cap, they need more wiggle room to try to get the help this roster desperately needs.

In that scenario, their only genuine path to acquiring a win-now player would be trading a recovering Butler, something that seems rather unlikely to happen. GM Mike Dunleavy stated back in January that trading Butler was not an option and that he was part of the team's future. Besides, the market for an injured 36-year-old would likely be very thin. Consider this option the absolute worst-case scenario for the Warriors, but at the same time, it's unlikely to occur.

Option 2: Draymond Green opts in and gets traded

If Draymond were to opt in, that would easily be the best-case scenario for the Warriors. They would probably use him as salary filler, along with picks and a couple of players, in a blockbuster trade that could net Golden State a player able to help Curry shoulder the load until both Butler and Moody come back.

From a business standpoint, that would be a win. But emotionally, such a move would likely cast a shadow over the locker room. Young players would be stripped of a significant veteran voice and, most importantly, Curry would lose his career-long running mate.

Parting ways with Klay Thompson back in 2024 already left a mark, so it's fair to wonder how Curry would feel if the Warriors moved on from Green — and potentially Steve Kerr as well, given how foggy his future with the organization also is.

First, on the court. Both players have built a career out of playing off each other, and Curry unlocks Green in a way no other player can. Then there is the locker room. Steph could lose one or even two foundational pieces he's spent nearly his entire career alongside. It would be foolish to think that would not affect him, because it would. So while the NBA is a business above all, the front office would be wise to take Steph’s human side into account as well.

Option 3: The Warriors and Green agree to a reworked deal

The Warriors could give the trio of Green, Curry and Kerr a couple more years by reworking Draymond's deal into a multi-year contract with a lower annual salary, which would also give them more financial flexibility to improve the roster.

While Curry stated that he planned on playing for multiple more years, the murkiness surrounds Draymond and Kerr. Steve Kerr mentioned in his postgame presser that he would sit down with Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Joe Lacob in the next few weeks to discuss his future, while also indicating that he won't coach another NBA team next year. Draymond, though, sees a possible extension more as a reward for what he's shown this season.

“I hope I’ve done enough to still be here, because at the end of the day, if I ain’t done enough, I don’t wanna be here. I don’t ever want like, ‘we’re just gonna keep him around because of what he’s done before.’ And by the way, that's not just playing. That’s leadership, that’s helping bring the young guys along, that’s helping move the organization forward. Hopefully I’ve done enough to still be here, but if not, we’ll see what it looks like. It’s been a hell of a run.”

It's been a rough year for Green, especially on the offensive end. His 8.4 points per game were his lowest since 2021-22. He hadn't averaged fewer than six rebounds per game since his sophomore year, and his 5.5 assists per game marked his lowest average since his third year in the league in 2014-15. Curry missing 27 games definitely played a role in that drop-off, but Green's decline still can't be completely brushed aside.

However, when things got real, Draymond showed he was still one of the best defenders in the world. His performance in the first Play-In game was a testament to that. He absolutely shut down Kawhi Leonard in the fourth quarter and made two huge defensive plays down the stretch that sealed the win for the Warriors.

No matter what he and the organization decide to do, this offseason will be a busy one for the 14-year veteran. And while his future with the franchise is up in the air, Green has made it clear that he wants to stay.

“If they want me here, I’ll be right here,” Green said following the Warriors’ 111-96 loss to the Suns.

Whatever happens next, Draymond Green will forever hold a place in Warriors lore and in the fanbase's heart. What may end up being his final two games with Golden State would perfectly capture his time with the franchise: a defensive masterclass and a theatrics-filled performance.