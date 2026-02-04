Draymond Green homecoming could facilitate Warriors' blockbuster Giannis trade

Trade rumors are beginning to swirl around Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green. Could it be possible that the franchise deals the player who has been the heart and soul of the team for over a decade ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

Some certainly think so.

Jake Fishcer of The Stein Line mused on this possibility recently, writing of Green, might his hometown Pistons see the Michigan State alum as an ideal playoff addition compared to more of a scorer like Michael Porter Jr.?"

Warriors could part with Draymond Green in a deal that sends him to the Pistons

The Warriors are clearly working every angle they can to see if they can land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. If that means a three-team trade that gets Giannis in a Warriors jersey and sends Green to the Detroit Pistons, they might just be willing to make that happen.

Landing Giannis may be the only true way the Warriors can give themselves a chance at another title. With Stephen Curry still playing at an elite level, the Warriors do not have much longer to try and maximize his greatness.

Jimmy Butler tearing his ACL has thrown things into stark relief for the Warriors as they understand that their roster as currently constructed is probably destined for the Play-In at best and landing Giannis may be the only way to change that reality.

Losing Green in a Giannis trade would obviously hurt a ton. He is the life force of the Warriors and has been with the team for so long. Sure, he has had his ups and downs both on and off the court but he was an integral part of all four of those championship rings so the Warriors are not going to consider dealing him lightly.

But if the Warriors were to trade him, there may not be a better destination than the Detroit Pistons. Green is a Michigan native and went to school at Michigan State. Plus, Detroit is currently the top team in the Eastern Conference, so Green would be going to a true contender and could help lend some veteran savviness to a fairly young team that is light on playoff experience.

Of course, this would also depend on the other parts of the trade with what the Warriors would give to the Bucks in exchange for Giannis. The Bucks, if they are trying to tear things down and rebuild, probably would not want a veteran in decline like Green, meaning a trade that sends him to Detroit would probably make things easier on Milwaukee.

The idea of the Warriors trading Green still seems somewhat shocking, but with the clock ticking on a championship window, Golden State may not have another choice.