Draymond Green has proven numerous times throughout his 14-year career with the Golden State Warriors that he belongs in the “best defender of all time” conversation.

After hitting a wall over the last couple of weeks, the veteran — who turned 36 on Mar. 4 — reminded everyone through his defense that he’s not done yet. He’s been tasked with guarding Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over his last three games, and he held his own. Draymond sees that responsibility as a sign of respect.

Draymond Green is proving he isn't quite done yet

“That's a badge of honor. I'm 36 years old. Three games straight. That's a badge of honor. I get excited as hell because it's a challenge," Green said following the Warriors' 97–104 loss to the Thunder.

Green (16 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals) was Golden State’s best defender on Saturday night. The Warriors’ defensive rating ballooned from 98.5 to 137.9 when Draymond sat. Plus, him playing the four has been conducive to more consistent defense. His 84.4 defensive rating alongside Porzingis and 97.5 with Al Horford are signs that, once the offense gets back on track with Stephen Curry returning, the Warriors can be a threat nobody wants to see in the first round.

After doing everything he could to slow down SGA, holding him to a below-his-standards 40% shooting night, the reigning MVP took over when it mattered most. The Canadian guard drilled a sidestep three over Green to give the Thunder a five-point lead, essentially dashing the Warriors’ hopes.

OKC had the closer; the Warriors had the collective effort.

Golden State has been without its closer/superstar for the past 13 games, as Steph Curry continues to nurse a runner’s knee injury. In his absence, Gui Santos has proven time and time again that he’s one of the Warriors’ best success stories. On Saturday night, he finished with a career-high 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

He's now scored between 14 and 22 points in 12 of his past 15 games. Reminder: the Warriors extended him on a three-year, $15 million deal — a contract that could quickly become one of the better bargains in the league.

Gary Payton II was huge off the bench, collecting 12 rebounds (tied his career high) — including seven on the offensive glass — to go with seven points. And Brandin Podziemski, despite struggling with his shot (6-of-17 from the field), stuffed the box score once again: 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The third-year guard shares the stage with Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Paolo Banchero as the only players leading their teams in points, rebounds and assists since the All-Star break — pretty good company.

Porzingis is back, and the Warriors’ post game is, too.

After missing six straight games due to a "mysterious" illness, Kristaps Porzingis made his widely-anticipated return Saturday in Oklahoma City. The big man looked winded at times — and understandably so. He’s played in just two games over the last 60 days, but he’s confident the best days are ahead.

“I’m good now and I think I can put this behind me and kind of go forward and prove that I’m healthy. I’m getting back in good shape and that’s … most important,” Porzingis said after logging 23 minutes.

His ability to post up — something the Warriors haven’t really featured since the Andrew Bogut days — is bound to become a key element of the offense. Nearly everyone is a mismatch next to Porzingis, and Golden State has recognized it.

Most of his touches Saturday came with his back facing the basket. And more often than not, that setup ended in one of three ways: Porzingis backed down his defender for a bucket at the rim, hit a cutter for a layup, or found the open man for a three. Against OKC, he racked up five assists in just 23 minutes, just two shy of his career high.

The medical staff have decided to sit him out Monday night in Utah, but he’s expected to play Tuesday night against the Bulls at Chase Center, barring any setbacks.

With the Clippers defeating the Grizzlies on Saturday night — and continuing to vault up the standings — the Warriors now sit just one game ahead of L.A. for the eighth-seed. The two teams will meet one last time at the Intuit Dome for the regular-season finale. The Clippers beat the Warriors in that same spot last year, sending Golden State into the Play-In Tournament.