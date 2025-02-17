Draymond Green just quickly made himself Adam Silver's No .1 enemy

There's been plenty of feedback, both positive and negative, to the new All-Star Game format taking place at Chase Center on Sunday night.

The new format sees four teams -- three made up of legitimate NBA All-Stars, and a fourth coming from the winning team of Friday's Rising Stars Challenge. Two semi-finals take place in 'first to 40' games, with the two winners moving onto the final.

Draymond Green has quickly become Adam Silver's No. 1 enemy

The NBA is clearly trying anything to rejuvenate the All-Star Game after years where there's been a lack of competitiveness and subsequently a far less entertaining product. Commissioner Adam Silver ideally wants the support of the players, but already has one notably outspoken one vehemently against it.

Warrior forward Draymond Green joined the official broadcast and didn't mince his words on Sunday night, laying out significant criticism to the new format that's hoping to revolutionize the event into a more entertaining product.

"10 being the best? A zero. Sucks," Green said when asked to rate the format from 1-10.

Ten being the best? A zero. Sucks.”



Draymond Green’s rating for this year’s All-Star Game format 😬pic.twitter.com/Mu7CZzy7lm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2025

Green, a 4x All-Star himself, was particularly critical of the inclusion of the Rising Stars team who now get to compete in the event despite not being All-Stars. The Golden State veteran also disapproved of how the new format ruins the history of the All-Star Game and the legacy of the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award.

Many big names have come out defending the new format and opposing Green's view, including Charles Barkley who actually blamed Green's generation for ruining the All-Star Game and forcing the NBA into trying a multitude of different things to rejuvenate the event.

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson, whose teams was eliminated in the first game of the night, stated that he liked the format but that he would like the matchups to go to 50 rather than 40.

Barkley's Team Global Stars was the first team to advance to the final with a 41-32 victory over Kenny Smith's Team Young Stars. The Global Stars will take on Shaquille O'Neal's Team OGs after they defeated the Rising Stars Team managed by Candace Parker.

Warrior superstar Stephen Curry faced off against younger teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis in the second game, with the 2x MVP going for eight points, six rebounds and an assist in nearly 13 minutes. Jackson-Davis played just over six minutes off the bench, scoring two points and recording an assist in a 42-35 loss.