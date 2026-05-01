Draymond Green makes telling Klay Thompson admission Warriors can't ignore

The dynastic era of the Golden State Warriors has slowly been dissipating in recent years, with part of that stemming from Klay Thompson's departure to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024 offseason.

Draymond Green has revealed a telling admission on Thompson's departure nearly two years ago, giving the Warriors a message they can't ignore when it comes to a potential reunion with the 5x All-Star at some point in the future.

Draymond Green reveals telling Klay Thompson admission

Joining Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston on Post Moves, Green admitted that "a part of this era ended when Klay left" and that "when Klay left, it was a little different."

It's not a surprising statement by any means, but it does go to show that Thompson's departure might have had more impact on the inner fabric of the Warriors than what fans would generally believe.

This was always the question mark during Thompson's final season with Golden State in 2023-24. While he was evidently in decline and no longer the player he once was, nor necessarily worth the contract he was asking for, there was still an argument to be made that the front office should have looked after him because of his stature at the franchise.

The Warriors have been vindicated for the basketball side of things. Thompson has been demoted to being a bench player during his two years in Dallas, resulting in a career-worst season during this campaign where he averaged less than 22 minutes per game.

The Mavericks have also failed to make the playoffs during Thompson's two seasons, with the brutal Luka Doncic trade sending them into freefall after making the Finals where they fell to the Boston Celtics in 2024.

Golden State may not have lost too much on the court from Thompson's departure, but there's still a personal aspect to this when it comes to the history that the 4x champion brought to the franchise for over a dozen years.

Warriors should reunite with Klay Thompson before his career is out

Green's admission only reiterates the point that Golden State should repair the fractured relationship and reunite with Thompson before the end of his storied career. When that happens remains to be soon, but there's too much history there not to make things right in the next few years.

With Thompson's future up in the air as the Mavericks build around Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, perhaps a reunion could happen as early as this offseason, even if the Warriors aren't overly eager to take on his $17.5 million expiring contract.