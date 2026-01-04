Draymond Green's latest brain fade may have actually inspired the Warriors

Veteran Draymond Green was ejected late in the first-half of the Golden State Warriors meeting with the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Saturday night, but it might have actually inspired the hosts who turned a double-digit deficit into an important 123-114 victory.

Green was irate at a clearly missed three-second violation in the final minutes of the second-quarter, yet reacting in a way that warranted two quick technical fouls was another brain fade in what's been a common theme of the 35-year-old's controversial career.

Fortunately it didn't cost the Warriors who may have actually benefited from Green's departure, outscoring the Jazz 75-54 from the moment their defensive leader exited back to the locker room.

Warriors overcome Draymond Green ejection against the Jazz

Playing without his long-time teammate, Stephen Curry stepped up in a blistering third-quarter that featured a number of dazzling 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point period. The 2x MVP finished with a team-high 31 points on 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range, but he was able supported by his teammates as nine Golden State players scored at least eight points.

Curry, Green and Jimmy Butler were back in the lineup after missing Friday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the latter gong for 15 points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in over 31 minutes.

Without Green and veteran center Al Horford who was resting on the second night of the back-to-back, young big men Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis stepped up on both ends of the floor in the second-half.

Post finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range, while Jackson-Davis had nine points and six rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench.

The Warriors also got a boost from De'Anthony Melton after the veteran guard missed Friday's game, continuing his rising form with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals on 3-of-7 from beyond the arc in nearly 25 minutes.

Jonathan Kuminga was available after being out with back soreness against the Thunder, but he and Buddy Hield were once again out of an 11-man rotation that also failed to feature two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer.

Former notable Warrior trade target Lauri Markkanen threatened to take control of the game in the first-half, eventually leading the Jazz with a game-high 35 points and six rebounds on 15-of-27 shooting from the floor.

Golden State are now 6-2 in their last eight games and move to 19-17 on the season, with a visit to Los Angeles to face the improving Clippers next up at Intuit Dome on Monday.