Draymond Green may force Warriors into uncomfortable Jimmy Butler conversation

Draymond Green recently spoke of his desire to opt out of his player option and sign a new multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, but that may just force the front office into a difficult conversation on the future of All-Star forward Jimmy Butler.

Green opting out and signing a new contract would take him out of trade calculations until midway through next season, and therefore make it difficult for the Warriors to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo if they wish to renew interest in the Milwaukee Bucks superstar during the offseason.

Warriors may be forced into uncomfortable Jimmy Butler conversation

Matching Antetokounmpo's $58.5 million salary for next season could prove impossible unless Golden State is willing to have a re-think on Butler and his involvement in trade conversations.

There was speculation that the Warriors could use Butler's contract in a trade after the 6x All-Star tore his ACL in January, but the franchise emphatically shut that down and showed no interest in such a move.

Instead, it was Green whose future became a source of great intrigue ahead of the deadline, with the franchise legend likely to be involved in an Antetokounmpo trade if the Bucks were willing to move their 2x MVP.

That won't be the case in the offseason though if Green does opt out and re-sign. It may have to be Butler involved in an Antetokounmpo trade, even though the 36-year-old will actually be closer to his return to the floor.

While Golden State will proclaim they had absolutely no intention of trading Butler before the deadline, it's also true that teams (including the Bucks) wouldn't have had much interest in taking on his huge contract so soon after a long-term injury.

That perspective might change in the offseason considering Butler will be closer to returning to action, and perhaps more importantly, he'll be on an expiring contract that'll be far more tolerable to absorb for a rebuilding team.

Draymond Green-Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing could be clunky

Trading Butler for Antetokounmpo would bring a clunky fit between the 10x All-Star and Green offensively, but in fairness the same spacing concerns would exist if Butler and Antetokounmpo became teammates.

Perhaps Green's new contract would be small enough to warrant a move into a sixth man role, allowing Golden State to try and maximize spacing in a starting lineup headlined by Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry.

Trading Butler in the middle of his rehab may almost be more brutal than doing it at the start, but that may be just what the Warriors need to consider if they want to keep their Antetokounmpo trade hopes alive.