Draymond Green's longevity with the Golden State Warriors has been truly astounding. He's been with the team since 2012, but his tenure may not have lasted as long had it not been for some key injuries back in 2015.

Joe Boylan, a former video coordinator for the Warriors, wrote something really interesting in The Athletic about how Green's full potential was realized:

"When [David] Lee, our starting power forward, and [Andrew] Bogut both got hurt during the regular season in 2015, Green was foisted into action as the uniquely tough and smart small-ball center. A generation-bending offense was uncovered because an injury allowed Green the opportunity to reveal his amplification powers."

Warriors unlocked Draymond Green's potential due to injuries in 2015

Since then, Green has been absolutely crucial to the Warriors. Not only has he been one of the best defensive players in the game since, but he's proven to be essential offensively as well. The interplay between him and Stephen Curry is such a huge part of what Golden State have done over the years, and the Warriors may not have ever cracked that code had it not been for the injuries to Lee and Bogut.

It's no coincidence that Green earned his first All-Star selection in the 2015-16 season and followed it up with two more in the next two years. Becoming the big-man in the Warriors' small lineup changed everything, including the NBA itself.

Maybe the Warriors would have decided to move on from Green at some point, especially as his episodes with referees or fellow players got out of hands, if he wasn't able to show what he was fully capable of.

Of course, things are a little bit different for Green now. He just made it through the NBA trade deadline when there were serious conversations about whether the Warriors might trade him. He is clearly in decline at this point of his career, and Golden State may need to have some more tough conversations this offseason about what his future with the team will look like.

Inevitably, his name will come up again in rumors about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Warriors reignite their interest in the offseason. His special place in the team's dynasty and relationship with Curry and head coach Steve Kerr might prevent a trade, but it remains questionable at this point whether he will retire a Warrior.

Still, it's fascinating to contemplate what Green's tenure with the team would have looked like had Lee and Bogut remained healthy. Maybe the Warriors never unlock that truly explosive offense, or maybe it just would have delayed it. Either way, Warriors fans have to be thankful that Green got to reach his full potential and become such a huge part of those championship teams.