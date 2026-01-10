Draymond Green not so subtly points to imminent and blockbuster Warriors trade

Michael Porter Jr. continues to be a prominent trade target for the Golden State Warriors, with Draymond Green not so subtly pointing to a potentially imminent trade for the Brooklyn Nets forward.

Green gave Porter his stamp of approval in listing him as the player who made the jump in December, but it was the veteran's comments on a potential trade that would peak the interest of Warrior fans.

Draymond Green points to potential Michael Porter Jr. trade

Speaking on his podcast, Green certainly delivered his expectation that the Nets would capitalize on Porter's increased value by dealing him for picks before the deadline.

"When you have a team like that that's looking to rebuild and you come across someone like Michael Porter Jr., they usually flip that guy for draft picks," Green said.

However, more notable from a Golden State perspective is that Green also stated, "we shall see what they do with it over the next nine days." What has nine days got to do with a Porter trade when the deadline is still a few weeks away?

The obvious explanation is that Green recorded this episode in recent days, meaning nine days until Jonathan Kuminga becomes trade eligible on January 15. That's the first possible opportunity the Warriors will have for a major trade, but it's not to say they can't actually have discussions before then and have a deal lined up ready to go.

Draymond Green has given Michael Porter Jr. high praise over the last few weeks and in today’s episode, said it will be interesting to see what the Nets do with MPJ over the “next 9 days.”



Interesting wording & timing from the Warriors’ vet.



Something, nothing, or everything? https://t.co/yZRWXtUM0x — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 10, 2026

Porter has risen into All-Star contention in his first season with the Nets, averaging a career-high 26.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting an efficient 49.5% from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range.

The 27-year-old appears just the talented and skilled weapon the Warriors need to put next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, giving them the necessary resources to bolster what's currently the 19th-ranked offense in the league.

However, it will undoubtedly come at a cost for Golden State who've historically been circumspect when it comes to sacrificing their future draft capital. Porter will probably cost two first-round picks, while his $38.2 million salary would almost assuredly require the salaries of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield.

The Nets didn't have interest in Kuminga during the offseason, and seemingly don't now either, meaning a deal may have to require a third team like the Sacramento Kings who are keen on the young Warrior forward.

Whether Green's comments are truly something or nothing at all, it only raises the anticipation of January 15 and what trade the Warriors could possibly make before the deadline.