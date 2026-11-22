Head coach Steve Kerr has revealed Draymond Green is open and willing to come off the bench for the Golden State Warriors if need be, but it's still a potential solution that the head coach refuses to try.

Kerr remains adamant that Green will remain in the starting lineup even in the absence of Stephen Curry, and with the Warriors having lost five-straight games by a combined 116 points.

Draymond Green offers bench solution Warriors refuse to try

"(Draymond's) just been so open with me in wanting to do anything to help the team. He'd be willing to do it. He's told me that ... But I don't think that's the answer right now," Kerr told 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs this week.

Kerr continues to point to Green remaining Golden State's best defender and their best competitor, though fans would argue the 36-year-old's ability to truly bring that competitive fire on a nightly basis is up for debate.

Few are questioning that Green is still a high level defender. It's just a matter of if that defensive acumen is actually worth the offensive limitations that are so evident, and now even more so with Curry out of the lineup.

The Warriors have now scored less than 100 points in the last four games, albeit the last of those came without Green who rested on the second night of a back-to-back in Memphis. The 4x All-Star is averaging just 3.2 points on 3.2 field-goal attempts per game, leaving fans frustrated and heightening the idea of Green moving back to the bench.

Do the Warriors hit a point where Steve Kerr changes his perspective?

The more this losing streak builds and Golden State continue to play poorly, the more calls there will be for a drastic lineup decision. Benching Green isn't necessarily a drastic move based on his current form, but it would be an incredibly notable call simply given his stature at the franchise and Kerr's faith in him.

It could wind up an interesting storyline if the Warriors continue to struggle, and just how staunch Kerr will remain in keeping Green as a starter, especially when the former Defensive Player of the Year has put the option on the table himself.

In fairness to Green, he does seem to understand his own basketball mortality and has enough self-awareness of where he's at, which is something many players don't have at this point of their careers.