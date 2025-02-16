Draymond Green's perfect two-word Jimmy Butler description reveals Warriors salvation

"Life support"

They're the two words Draymond Green used to describe Jimmy Butler's early impact on the Golden State Warriors, with renewed energy and optimism surrounding the team following the 35-year-old's arrival via trade last week.

Green is back in the Bay at All-Star weekend, having competed in the skills challenge alongside Moses Moody on Saturday where the pair lost to Cleveland Cavaliers duo Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

Butler meanwhile has left the country altogether according to his Instagram, posting an early morning photo of him tuning into Buddy Hield's participation in the 3-point contest from Dubai of all places.

Jimmy Butler is already having a profound on the Warriors

Butler is clearly taking full advantage of the All-Star break, before he and his teammates return for what Green has described as a "27-game playoffs." The Warriors are currently 28-27 at the All-Star break and 10th in the Western Conference, yet Butler has brought a different feel that belies that current standing.

When Anthony Slater of The Athletic mentioned the rising belief to Green on Saturday, the former Defensive Player of the Year nodded his head and responded, "shout out Jimmy Butler."

At a certain point if it don't start going right, you'll start losing that belief, and we did," Green said of a prolonged 13-23 record following a bright 12-3 start to the season. "Jimmy is like life support for us. He just came in and injected a bunch of energy, a bunch of belief into this group because of the leader that he is. Because of the talent of player that he is. Because of the guy and dog that he is."

Draymond Green on the Warriors’ urgency level exiting the break: “It’s a 27-game playoffs.”



On their rising belief: “Shoutout Jimmy Butler.” pic.twitter.com/lNqzHXqRoB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 16, 2025

Golden State are 3-1 since Butler came into the mix, with impressive road victories over two playoff-bound teams in the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets, and another against the Chicago Bulls after trailing by 24 in the second-half. The Warriors could have easily been 4-0, having battled back to take a late lead against the Dallas Mavericks before falling by four.

Butler has yet to return to game shape and subsequently hasn't found his best, but he's still proving the second legitimate offensive star Golden State desperately needed. The 6x All-Star has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists, while also providing an off-ball defensive presence that's helped the Warriors rank fourth on that end of the floor since his arrival.

Time will now tell whether Butler's injection can materialize into anything significant for the Warriors over the remainder of the season, or if their previous struggles prove too much to overcome even despite the blockbuster trade.