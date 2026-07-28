Draymond Green's pre-free agency move just backed Warriors into huge contract overpay

The Golden State Warriors certainly aren't winners of the offseason, but Draymond Green is after the franchise handed the veteran forward a one-year, $27.7 million contract on Tuesday.

Green's decision to opt out of his player option prior to free agency was supposed to give the Warriors flexibility to sign LeBron James, only it ended up backing them into a corner where they were forced into a massive contract overpay.

Draymond Green backed Warriors into huge contract overpay

Green had the same $27.7 million offer on the table with the player option, and there was clearly some promise that a new deal would be at the same mark in the event that James didn't sign with Golden State.

Yet while the salary numbers are exactly the same either way, there's a key difference that makes this deal even worse than it appears on paper. Had Green picked up the player option, he would have been immediately trade-eligible. By signing this new deal, Green doesn't have an explicit no-trade clause, but essentially does because it's only a one-year deal.

As front office insider Bobby Marks reported in the wake of the news on Tuesday, Green has the right to consent to any trade, significantly impacting Golden State's flexibility to make a moving during the season.

Because this is a one year contract, Green has the right to consent on any trade.



Green signing for less would not have opened up more than the $6.1M tax ML.



The tax ML is designated to De’Anthony Melton. https://t.co/ip5GIiznjP — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 28, 2026

So now Green gets to play out the whole season basically without the worry of getting moved. Perhaps he plays better as a result, having been in trade speculation before February's mid-season deadline when the Warriors were chasing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That appears hopeful and unlikely given Green is now 36-years-old. He's still capable of nights here and there where you'e reminded that he's one of the greatest defenders of all-time, but this is someone who might not be worth $14 million anymore, let alone nearly double that.

Warriors continue to lose out from LeBron James miss

For not the first time in recent years, the failed pursuit of another star has cost Golden State significantly. They lost out on other potential targets earlier in free agency because their eyes were firmly focused on James, only for him to turn around and sign a two-year minimum with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now they've essentially lost the ability to trade Green and upgrade their roster, something that conspiracy theorists would suggest was all contrived from the moment the former Defensive Player of the Year opted out of his player option.

As much and Klutch Sports may have played the Warriors on this one, these are moves the front office agreed to and thus criticism will once again be headed their way.