Draymond Green's intriguing pre-game strategy generates classic Warriors performance
Draymond Green may be entering his mid-thirties and in his 13th NBA season, but the Golden State Warriors forward is still making defensive plays few in history have been able to produce.
Stephen Curry may have drawn the most plaudits from Tuesday's incredible 120-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, but Green was equally as impressive as the two veterans spoiled Klay Thompson's hopes of a winning return to Chase Center.
Draymond Green had no interest in watching the Warriors' tribute video for Klay Thompson out on the floor
Curry scored the final 12 points which included a dagger three over Dereck Lively II in the final 30 seconds, yet within a 10-0 Golden State run was an enormous block from Green as Daniel Gafford attempted a shot at the rim.
It's easy to forget that Green also drew a charge from Gafford on the possession prior, with the 4x All-Star delivering another defensive masterclass in a pulsating back-and-forth game that came down to the final moments.
Green's always been known as a 16-game player -- someone whose level rises as the stakes do. That was again the case on Tuesday -- this was no regular season outing as the return of his long-time teammate coincided with the first NBA Cup game.
Curry and Green were locked in to ensuring Thompson was now on the receiving end of their brilliance. The veteran forward revealed after the game (via Anthony Slater) that he strategically didn't watch Thompson's tribute video right before tip-off, instead choosing to watch it well beforehand to ensure he remained focused on the game.
"Yeah, I just watched the video tribute earlier," Green said. "I didn't want to deal with those emotions...I had zero interest in dealing with them so that was a big thing for me."
Green came out like a man possessed, making plays on both ends which included a corner three over Thompson in the opening minutes. Soon after he closed out and blocked a Naji Marshall three-point attempt, then dove to keep the ball in play which allowed De'Anthony Melton to gain possession and make a layup on the other end.
The perimeter block on Marshall and the later interior block on Gafford just went to further demonstrate Green's unmatched defensive versatility. It also showcased how determined he was to secure victory, with the 4x champion recording 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, two blocks and as a +20 in his 32 minutes.
It wasn't the first time in the short season to date that Green's defense has proven match-winning, having recorded five blocks in a game again Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans late last month.
Green has wound back the clock with some classic performances so far, helping the Warriors to a 9-2 start that has them sitting equal-top of the Western Conference standings.