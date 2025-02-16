Draymond Green's prediction for Andrew Wiggins could lead to Warriors disaster

Having departed the Golden State Warriors in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade last week, Andrew Wiggins struggled in his two games for the Miami Heat prior to the All-Star break.

Wiggins was settled with the Warriors after arriving (also via trade) in 2020, so there's no real surprise that he's been slightly below his best to start his Miami tenure. The Canadian has averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games with the Heat, having shot just 29.2% from the floor and 23.1% from 3-point range.

Given Wiggins enjoyed a strong bounce-back season with Golden State prior to the trade, most expect the 29-year-old to find his groove and become a valuable two-way presence for a Heat team that's still battling for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Draymond Green wouldn't be surprised if Andrew Wiggins becomes an All-Star again

Warrior veteran Draymond Green has been left with little doubt that Wiggins will be a big acquisition for Miami, even going as far as to suggest that he could make another All-Star team next season.

“He’s a champion. I think he’s going to go to Miami and have great years and guess what? Don’t be surprised if Wiggs is an All-Star again next year," Green said recently on his podcast with Baron Davis.

Wiggins was an All-Star for the first time in 2022, having actually started for Team Durant alongside Trae Young, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid. Many rival fans were left frustrated by that selection given Wiggins averaged just 17.2 points that season, but he quickly quietened those critics by lifting his game even further in the playoffs and becoming the second-best player on a Warrior championship team.

Obviously all Warrior fans want Wiggins to go well -- such was his impact on the team and place in Golden State history -- but they shouldn't want him to dominate to the point where the trade becomes a disastrous one for the franchise.

If Wiggins does return to the All-Star Game, then that puts even more pressure on Butler to deliver given what the Warriors have relinquished (and invested) in order to land the 6x All-Star. At a minimum Butler would also have to be an All-Star next season, and most importantly lift Golden State into a strong playoff spot.

With Butler and Wiggins being the key cornerstones of the trade, the result of this deal years down the track will be determined by how they perform and their impact on the respective teams. As hard as it was to see Wiggins depart, the Warriors will be hoping it was ultimately the right decision.