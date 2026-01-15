The Golden State Warriors got a solid win on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, but following the game veteran Draymond Green had a somewhat somber reflection on where he is at this stage in his career.

Green was asked about the prospect of becoming a coach one day and answered, “you get older, you get less valuable. But the older you get the more knowledge and information you have... so where does that information go?"

It's interesting to hear the usually bombastic and fiery Green ruminate on things in a sort of philosophical way as he gets towards the end of his career. The 35-year-old understands that he still has something left in the tank, but he also knows he isn't the player he once was.

The entire Golden State franchise is trying to grapple and come to terms with what it means to be a “fading dynasty” as head coach Steve Kerr put it. The championships have been won and the banners raised, but how do you wrap things up when your best basketball is almost certainly behind you?

Draymond Green takes pride in giving defensive tips and over the last couple years, he's considering the idea of becoming a coach.

The Warriors have done their best to try to maximize the championship window provided by Stephen Curry. Even at the age of 37, Curry still does amazing things on a nightly basis and has not shown many signs of slowing down at this stage of his career.

That's exactly why the Warriors went out and made a trade for Jimmy Butler last year, and why they very well might try to make another big move this season to give the team some momentum as they try to make the playoffs, rather than being stuck in “destined for the Play-In” mode as they have been so far.

Green knows that this team is not what it once was, so naturally he has begun to think about the future. That is why he said he is open to the idea of coaching somewhere down the road, whereas that wouldn't have even entered his mindset a few short years ago.

It's a bit sad to hear him talk about how a player’s value declines as he gets older, but at the same time it's encouraging to hear him talk about passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

Even if he’s not the player he once was, the Warriors will need Green’s tenacity and his high basketball IQ if they are going to make a run this season.