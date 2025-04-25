Draymond Green's recent antics could spell playoff trouble for the Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors fell to the Houston Rockets, 109-94, it felt, overwhelmingly, like the team was ready to head back home and continue the series in the Bay Area.

Ideally, the team will have both Jimmy Butler, who left Game 2 in the first half after suffering a pelvic contusion, and Brandin Podziemski, who was suffering from flu-like symptoms throughout the game, back for their next matchup.

However, the return of these two players will not solve all of the issues that led to the Warriors' loss in Houston. The team, as a whole, struggled to control the ball and get any sort of movement or momentum going against the Rockets' stifling defense.

Therefore, a host of players, including defensive quarterback Draymond Green, must shore up their game in order for the Warriors to win the series.

Draymond Green must play his role to the fullest for the Warriors to win

Entering the series, Golden State knew that it was going to be a physical battle and that they were largely under-sized compared to the Rockets.

However, to this point in the series, the implications of this fact have been worse than anticipated. Through two games, Golden State has been out-rebounded 99-69 and struggled to contain Rockets center Alperen Sengun.

In Game 1, this allowed the Rockets to stay in the game much longer than was necessary, and, in Game 2, this directly resulted in the Rockets' lead staying at double digits essentially the entirety of the game.

Moreover, the Rockets won the turnover battle in Game 2, with their swarming defense disrupting the Warriors' passing lanes and wreaking havoc across the floor.

Green, who Golden State highly depends upon to be a steady presence in key moments on the floor, had seven turnovers between the two games: a number that could have been much higher given his errant passing and penchant for risky plays.

While Green was asked to take on greater ball-handling duties in Game 2 as a result of Butler and Podziemski's absence, he must return to what he does best in order for the Warriors to win the series.

He must play physically on defense, but he must not allow the agitation of Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason to bother him mentally. He must muscle his way past Sengun and Steven Adams to earn unlikely rebounds. He must keep Golden State's defensive coverage tight and on their toes.

In short, because he has shown he can't be trusted offensively against Houston, Green should take on little to no ball-handling duties upon Butler and Podziemski's return. The Warriors' playoff run could depend upon him playing his role, on the other end of the floor, to the fullest.