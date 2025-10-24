Draymond Green saved Warriors' championship hopes with defining trade decision

The Golden State Warriors might look very different right now if not for Draymond Green and his decision to block a potential trade with the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen in the 2024 offseason.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors were heavily interested in acquiring Markkanen in July last year, only for Green to step in and give what's turned out be a piece of advice that might just have saved the Warriors' title hopes.

Draymond Green urged Warriors to reject a blockbuster Lauri Markkanen trade

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Thursday, the Jazz were asking for the full bounty of Golden State's young players and future picks in exchange for the 2023 All-Star. Green, with an eye beyond his career and towards the long-term future of the franchise, believed it unwise for the Warriors to pull off such a deal.

"I'm a big fan of [Markkanen's] game," Green said. "But I think if you want to do something so huge you better be certain that this is the move. You usually don't win those things against Danny Ainge. I look at history," Green told ESPN.

Not only can we give Green credit for having the future of the franchise in mind beyond simply the remaining years of he and Stephen Curry, but he might have also made the right decision for the short-term as well.

The Jazz were operating with significant leverage during those negotiations. Markkanen wanted to be in Utah and they didn't have to trade him, only an exceptional deal would have them budge on giving up the seven-foot forward. They also knew the Warriors were desperate to add a star player, having failed to make the playoffs months before.

Golden State were still desperate for a star by February's mid-season trade deadline, except this time they found a team with no leverage. The Miami Heat's decision not to pay Jimmy Butler caused chaos within the organization to the point where they simply had to part ways, allowing for the Warriors to swoop in and acquire the 6x All-Star for a modest trade price.

Markkannen would have likely been a great fit for the Warriors, but it's hard to see him having more impact than Butler has had given the franchise is now 24-7 in regular season games with the star forward.

Butler also ranks as the 18th best player in the league according to ESPN, while Markkanen is down at 43 after an underwhelming 2024-25 season. So not only did the Warriors arguably acquire the better player in the end, but they also did it without giving up Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and while only relinquishing one first-round pick which landed 20th overall.

Green has done a lot of questionable things over his time with the Warriors, but this has proven one instance where he might not have only saved the long-term future of the franchise, but also saved the championship hopes they have left in the next couple of years.