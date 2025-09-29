Draymond Green says the quiet part out loud about Warriors-Jonathan Kuminga drama

Golden State Warriors fans have grown tired and frustrated of Jonathan Kuminga's ongoing restricted free agency this offseason, but veteran forward Draymond Green has tried to downplay the drama during media day on Monday.

Kuminga is not present with the Warriors for media day or to begin training camp, with the young forward still weighing up three seperate offers on the table from the franchise or the $7.9 million qualifying offer that is set to expire on Wednesday.

Draymond Green knows Jonathan Kuminga's play will do the talking

Assuming Kuminga is back one way or the other to begin the season, there will undoubtedly be increased attention and focus on him right from the very first time he takes the floor. It wouldn't even be surprising if fans channel their frustration towards him in a certain manner, such has been the disappointment and bitterness over these prolonged negotiations between player and franchise.

It's also easy to forget though that this is a results driven business and that performing on the court can often override many of the current or previous issues. Green knows all about that himself, suggesting that the entire Kuminga fiasco will go away particularly if the former seventh overall pick can come out and play well to open the season.

"You've got to try and do what's best for you. That's what Jonathan is doing and that's what he deserves to do," Green said. "These things happen and you move on from them. He sign a contract and come out and play great, everybody will forget and move on. That's the world we live in."

Green is certainly right -- if Kuminga plays well then the frustration will dissipate rather quickly, or at the very least be redirected toward the franchise for not reaching an agreement with the 22-year-old sooner.

The problem is that every part of Kuminga's game will be micro-analyzed by fans, and there's no doubt that any mistake will be picked up to a far greater level than if it was made by any other teammate.

This will be the time Kuminga really needs to shut off the outside noise, at least until the moment his public perception turns around. That can easily be achieved if his performances stack up and he buys into what the Warriors are trying to do, especially if he can be a willing contributor on a team that looks like it can genuinely contend in the Western Conference this season.