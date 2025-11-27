The numbers would suggest the Golden State Warriors' biggest issue right now is on the offensive side of the floor, particularly after scoring just 41 points in the second-half of a 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Yet it's the defensive end that may be more problematic for the Warriors, or at least for veteran Draymond Green who let rip with a major rant on his team's efforts following their ninth loss in the last 15 games.

Draymond Green has offered some expletives for Golden State's defense

Golden State currently rank what would usually be considered as a reasonable 10th in defensive rating through the first near quarter of the season, but Green doesn't care about what the numbers might suggest.

The 4x All-Star labelled his team's defense as s**t, with a particular focus on the point-of-attack issues that have now plagued the Warriors in a number of their losses in the last month.

Draymond Green: “Our defense is s***.”



“We are individually - I know everyone likes to twist words - I said WE are individually f****** awful.”



“I ain’t a big keep the spirit up guy. That ain’t my department. I motherf*** you.” pic.twitter.com/ztT5zWtHTK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 27, 2025

Reed Sheppard was just the latest young guard to have a career night against the Warriors this season. The former third overall pick dropped a game-high 31 points, stepping up to take control of the Rockets offense with Kevin Durant absent, and with Alperun Sengun reasonably well restricted by Green on the interior.

Not only was Sheppard's 31 points a career-high, but so too was his nine rebounds while he also added five assists, a steal and two blocks in just over 37 minutes. This string of notable guard performances really started with former Warrior Ryan Rollins' career-high 32 points and eight assists on October 30 in Golden State's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Two days later the unknown Quenton Jackson dropped 25 points and 10 assists on 10-of-16 shooting in what remains as one of only two wins for the Indiana Pacers so far through 18 games. For context, Jackson has only one other career game with more than eight points.

Last week undrafted guard Caleb Love dropped 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a win for the Portland Trail Blazers without starters Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe. Love otherwise averages 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists so far in his rookie season.

There is a clear trend here showcasing Golden State's inability to limit opposing guards, and proves Green is certainly on the mark with his defensive concerns. The Warriors built their success late last season on having the best defense in the league after the All-Star break, yet that certainly hasn't translated to this campaign in what's becoming an increasingly concerning problem.