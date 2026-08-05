Draymond Green sends clear Warriors trade message after new contract

Draymond Green has sent a strong message to the Golden State Warriors after the veteran forward waived his implied no-trade clause on his new deal in free agency last week.

A one-year deal signed with bird rights would have given Green veto power over any trade, but the franchise legend has waived that ability and essentially dared the Warriors to move him in a major mid-season deal.

Draymond Green sends clear trade message after signing new contract

Speaking on his podcast in the wake of his one-year, $27.7 million contract, Green stated that he could have fought to keep his no-trade clause but ultimately doesn't want to be in a place where he's not wanted.

“I think it was something that we could have fought over but it wasn’t worth fighting over. You know, I think if the Warriors want to trade me at some point of the season, they want to trade me. I’ve never been a guy who wants to stay somewhere where I’m not wanted," Green said.

Green has thus left the door open to being traded mid-season, with his comments now putting the onus on Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to make the gutsy call of moving on from their former Defensive Player of the Year.

Golden State had explored the idea of moving the 36-year-old at February's mid-season deadline, particularly as they pursued a blockbuster trade for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo which likely would have included Green and Jonathan Kuminga as matching salary.

The Milwaukee Bucks ultimately proved unwilling to trade their now former two-time MVP at that point, leaving the Warriors to move Kuminga (and Buddy Hield) to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis.

Draymond Green's new contract provides short-term security

The good news for Green is that by opting out of his player option at the start of free agency and signing a new deal, he won't be trade eligible until December 15 which guarantees he'll start the season with Golden State. Had he opted into his player option, the four-time champion would have been immedietly trade eligible.

Green's future beyond the mid-season deadline won't be just dictated by his own form and that of the team, but also by what trade opportunities may come up around the league as the Warriors look to upgrade their roster.

The Warriors will surely only trade Green in a deal that nets them a significant short and long-term upgrade -- one that could also include other players and the inclusion of multiple draft assets.