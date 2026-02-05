Draymond Green's son has heartbreaking reaction to potential Warriors trade

In recent days it's seemed like a distinct possibility that the Golden State Warriors could trade Draymond Green who has been an integral part of the team’s heart and soul for nearly 14 years.

As Golden State pursues Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Green’s name has come up as a potential salary match with Milwaukee. If the Warriors have to include the franchise legend in a deal to land Antetokounmpo, they'll undoubtedly do whatever they have to in order to make it work.

Draymond Green may have played his last game with the Warriors

If the Warriors got Antetokounmpo, not only would it give them a chance to make the playoffs this season, but it would set them up nicely for next season and give them a star who could carry the torch and keep the Warriors relevant after Stephen Curry retires.

Green has seemed to have a positive and reflective attitude about the reality that he could be dealt ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but he gave everyone a reminder of the human element of the business that is the NBA.

In his postgame press conference after Tuesday night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Green said that he talked with his son about the possibility of him being traded and tried to explain to him how it could happen.

Green’s son simply replied,“oh, I just don’t understand why they would do that.”

The veteran remarked upon how rare it is and how lucky he feels that he hasn't had to uproot his family at all in his NBA career thus far. However, his son doesn’t know that and all he knows is that his dad would have to go to another team, and his life could potentially be turned upside down if he has to move to Milwaukee or another city.

It’s an often forgotten part of the equation when thinking about which players could be traded, but it's important to remember that these are human beings at the end of the day who have to deal with everyday life off the court just like everybody else.

Green getting traded would be heartbreaking for a number of reasons, but his son’s reaction to that possibility just makes it an even sadder situation.

It seemed like Curry, Green, head coach Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson would all walk off into the sunset together someday. That just rarely happens in professional sports, even if it would feel bizarre to see Green in another uniform.