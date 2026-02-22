Draymond Green still has one obvious move to save his Warriors career

Draymond Green's diminishing impact has been a big storyline of the Golden State Warriors season, and has led to a big question mark on the veteran forward's future with the franchise.

Green's future faced some uncertainty before the trade deadline and will likely do so again in the offseason, but the franchise legend still has one contract move he can make to ensure his time with the Warriors extends into a 15th season.

Draymond Green can save his Warriors career with obvious contract move

The former Defensive Player of the Year will have a big say on Golden State's offseason plans, with Green holding a $27.7 million player option that could shape what the front office does on the trade market and in free agency.

If Green does opt into that contract, his current form would suggest the Warriors will have no other choice but to use that, along with their raft of future first-round draft capital, in a trade for a genuine upgrade to next season's roster.

No one would begrudge Green for taking the money, but he'd be conceding that there's a strong chance his time with Golden State would be over, and that he'd have no control in where he ultimately ends up.

If Green wants to ensure he remains with the Warriors for the remainder of his career, he should opt out of that player option and re-sign on a much smaller deal. Perhaps part of the negotiations could be the 35-year-old taking even less in exchange for a no-trade clause, albeit that would be a rare circumstance in the league.

Green taking less would allow Golden State far more financial flexibility, potentially giving them a chance at re-signing both Kristaps Porzingis and De'Anthony Melton who are key pieces set to hit unrestricted free agency.

Green's form and reduced impact is again in the spotlight after Thursday's loss to the Boston Celtics, with the 4x All-Star going scoreless and recording just three rebounds and two assists in less than 19 minutes. Green missed all seven of his field-goal attempts (five from 3-point range), while finishing as a -28 as the hosts fell behind by as many as 34 during the third-quarter.

Many fans have been arguing the need to move on from Green in order for the Warriors to rejuvenate themselves, but there's also an argument that he can remain valuable on a significantly smaller contract that aligns with a reduced role -- if he's willing to accept it.