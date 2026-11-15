Draymond Green’s Warriors career faces a defining month without Stephen Curry

When Draymond Green eventually reclaimed his one-year, $27.5 million player option in free agency, many Golden State Warriors fans quickly circled December 15 as the date the franchise could look to use the veteran forward's salary in a trade.

That date is now exactly one month away, making for a defining month for Green and his future at the franchise. It's also a period that will come largely without his 14-year sidekick in Stephen Curry who is out for multiple weeks after tearing his oblique against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Draymond Green faces defining month without Stephen Curry

At the start of the week the Warriors were riding high on an eight-game winning streak. Green hadn't been outstanding necessarily, but he was taking on the burden of the team's starting center and had delivered a few defensive masterclasses. Golden State would have been much less intent on making a drastic move had the winning ways maintained.

Perhaps they still will despite two-straight losses against powerful Western Conference rivals in the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. What's more problematic is Curry's injury and how the Warriors will fare as a result over the coming weeks.

There may be no Golden State player under more pressure than Green. If the offensive limitations are evident and it contributes to the Warriors falling below .500, there will surely be internal and external discussion about the Warriors using his salary in a big trade to add to the a trio of Curry, Jimmy Butler and Yaxel Lendeborg.

On the other hand, should Green play well and Golden State remain above .500, it could convince the front office that they have enough to compete if Butler comes back strongly, and if they find the right additional piece using just Kristaps Porzingis' contract.

History is against Draymond Green and Warriors ahead of defining period

Unfortunately for Green, history suggests the first outcome is the most likely. The 36-year-old has a 60-96 record in the 156 games he's played without Curry over the course of their careers, with another added to loss column on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Green was truly ineffective in his 16 minutes against the Spurs. The four-time champion's offensive limitations allowed Victor Wembanyama to sag off and simply roam around the paint, leading to a paltry 33-point first half for the visitors who fell behind by 30.

If there was a time for Green to bounceback and prove he's not reliant on Curry being alongside him, this would be the period to once again silence the doubters and secure his future with the franchise.